NFL picks

George Kittle Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and 49ers WR George Kittle will have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline

George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting Tips

Kittle under 43.5 receiving yards @ -111  Betonline

Kittle longest reception under 18.5 yards @  -110 Betonline

 

Back Our George Kittle props With BetOnline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting

 

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 In NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to claim up to $1000 worth of NFL bonuses.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Make an initial deposit up to $2000 after signing up.
  3. New users can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 1: Kittle under 43.5 receiving yards -111  @ BetOnline 

Kittle returned last week from injury and managed five targets for 25 yards and while he may gain a few more yards tonight, he won’t exceed 43.5 passing yards against a Rams defense allowing 24 passing yards per game against tight ends this season.

 

Back Kittle under 43.5 receiving yards  @ -111 With BetOnline

 

George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 2: Kittle longest reception under 18.5 yards -110  @ BetOnline

Kittle isn’t going to break out a big play tonight for the same reasons why he won’t have 44 receiving yards. Los Angeles allows just 24 receiving yards to tight ends and tonight will be no exception.  

Back Kittle longest reception under 18.5 yards @ -112 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 George Kittle Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet
San Francisco 49ers -115 George Kittle Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image philnaessens  •  19min
NFL picks
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Author image philnaessens  •  39min
NFL picks
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Author image philnaessens  •  50min
NFL picks
how to play Super Bowl Squares
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football
Author image philnaessens  •  37min
NFL picks
T.J. Houshmandzadeh: "Joe Burrow's a top-five quarterback"
NFL Public Betting Favors Dolphins, Sharps Back Bengals in Week 4 Matchup
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  Sep 29 2022
NFL picks
NFL teams NEW
NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 23 2022
More News
Arrow to top