George Kittle Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and 49ers WR George Kittle will have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline.

George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting Tips

Kittle under 43.5 receiving yards @ -111 Betonline

Kittle longest reception under 18.5 yards @ -110 Betonline

George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 1: Kittle under 43.5 receiving yards -111 @ BetOnline

Kittle returned last week from injury and managed five targets for 25 yards and while he may gain a few more yards tonight, he won’t exceed 43.5 passing yards against a Rams defense allowing 24 passing yards per game against tight ends this season.

George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 2: Kittle longest reception under 18.5 yards -110 @ BetOnline

Kittle isn’t going to break out a big play tonight for the same reasons why he won’t have 44 receiving yards. Los Angeles allows just 24 receiving yards to tight ends and tonight will be no exception.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds