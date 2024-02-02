NFL News and Rumors

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl LVIII. One of the 49ers’ top offensive players is tight end George Kittle. Top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Kittle. Below, we examine George Kittle’s Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Projections

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85)
Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Since coming to the league in 2017, Kittle has been one of the NFL’s best all-around tight ends. Kittle holds numerous 49ers records, including the most receptions in a season by a tight end (88) and the first San Francisco tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

When Deebo Samuel exited the Divisional Round, Kittle took advantage of his absence by catching four passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

The lines have been set for Kittle’s prop bets. Below are the projections* from BetOnline.

  • Receptions: 3.5
  • Receiving Yards: 49.5

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Kittle was a member of the 49ers team that lost to the Chiefs in LIV. Kittle finished the game with four catches for 36 yards.

Kittle has been a reliable receiver this season, surpassing 49.5 receiving yards in 11 of 18 games. The First-team All-Pro has at least 54 receiving yards in five of his last seven games.

Listed below are Kittle’s prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

George Kittle Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 49.5 -120 BetOnline logo
Under 49.5 -109 BetOnline logo
George Kittle Receptions Odds Play
Over 3.5 -164 BetOnline logo
Under 3.5 +125 BetOnline logo
George Kittle Touchdown Odds Play
1 TD +150 BetOnline logo
2 TDs +800 BetOnline logo
3 TDs +5900 BetOnline logo
George Kittle Fantasy Points (Std. ESPN PPR) Odds Play
Over 12.5 Points -115 BetOnline logo
Under 12.5 Points -115 BetOnline logo
George Kittle Total Targets Odds Play
Over 5.5 -115 BetOnline logo
Under 5.5 -115 BetOnline logo
George Kittle Total Yards on 1st Reception Odds Play
Over 9.5 -115 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 -115 BetOnline logo

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

How To bet on George Kittle Player Props
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts on the field in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Can Kittle win MVP of Super Bowl LVIII? History would say it’s impossible, considering no tight end has ever been named Super Bowl MVP.

On BetOnline, Kittle’s Super Bowl LVIII odds are +6600.

The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowls. However, only three players have won Super Bowl MVP as 49ers: Jo Montana (3), Jerry Rice, and Steve Young.

Bet Deebo Samuel to win MVP of Super Bowl LVIII (+6600) at BetOnline

 

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
