George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

The San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl LVIII. One of the 49ers’ top offensive players is tight end George Kittle. Top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Kittle. Below, we examine George Kittle’s Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Projections

Since coming to the league in 2017, Kittle has been one of the NFL’s best all-around tight ends. Kittle holds numerous 49ers records, including the most receptions in a season by a tight end (88) and the first San Francisco tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

Kittle’s 2023-2024 regular season numbers: 65 receptions, 1,020 yards, 6 TDs

Kittle’s 2024 postseason numbers: 6 receptions, 108 yards, 1 TD

When Deebo Samuel exited the Divisional Round, Kittle took advantage of his absence by catching four passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

The lines have been set for Kittle’s prop bets. Below are the projections* from BetOnline.

Receptions: 3.5

Receiving Yards: 49.5

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

"Did he catch that? He caught that? You caught that?!" 😂 George Kittle was mic'd up for the NFCCG Check out the full video from 49ers: https://t.co/KTLyJCdF2d pic.twitter.com/QBPIf5iXjF — KNBR (@KNBR) February 1, 2024

Kittle was a member of the 49ers team that lost to the Chiefs in LIV. Kittle finished the game with four catches for 36 yards.

Kittle has been a reliable receiver this season, surpassing 49.5 receiving yards in 11 of 18 games. The First-team All-Pro has at least 54 receiving yards in five of his last seven games.

Listed below are Kittle’s prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

George Kittle Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 49.5 -120 Under 49.5 -109

George Kittle Receptions Odds Play Over 3.5 -164 Under 3.5 +125

George Kittle Touchdown Odds Play 1 TD +150 2 TDs +800 3 TDs +5900

George Kittle Fantasy Points (Std. ESPN PPR) Odds Play Over 12.5 Points -115 Under 12.5 Points -115

George Kittle Total Targets Odds Play Over 5.5 -115 Under 5.5 -115

George Kittle Total Yards on 1st Reception Odds Play Over 9.5 -115 Under 9.5 -115

George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

Can Kittle win MVP of Super Bowl LVIII? History would say it’s impossible, considering no tight end has ever been named Super Bowl MVP.

On BetOnline, Kittle’s Super Bowl LVIII odds are +6600.

The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowls. However, only three players have won Super Bowl MVP as 49ers: Jo Montana (3), Jerry Rice, and Steve Young.

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.