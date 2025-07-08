Major League Baseball announced its players of the week on Monday for the period from June 30 to July 6, 2025. One player was honoured by the American League. That was Toronto Blue Jays outfielder and designated hitter George Springer of New Britain, Connecticut. Two players were honoured by the National League. They were Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler of Smyrna, Georgia and Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

George Springer

This past week, Springer batted .429 with 12 hits in 28 at bats. During seven games (all Toronto wins) and 33 plate appearances, he scored nine runs and had one stolen base, four walks, 27 total bases, an on base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .964.

Springer had two two-home run games against the Yankees. He accomplished the feat in a 12-5 Blue Jays win on Canada Day, and then did it again in an 8-5 Toronto win on June 3. In those two games Springer had three hits in each contest as he added a single. Springer also had a stolen base in an 11-9 Toronto win over the Yankees on July 2.

In 2025, Springer is batting .276 with 16 home runs and 53 runs batted in. During 85 games, 286 at bats and 340 plate appearances, he scored 51 runs, and had 79 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 42 walks, 144 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .368, and a slugging percentage of .503.

Zack Wheeler

This past week, Wheeler had a record of two wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 0.53. In 17 innings pitched, he gave up one earned run, seven hits, and zero walks, with 22 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.41. Wheeler had eight shutout innings where he struck out 10 on June 30 in a 4-0 Phillies win over the San Diego Padres, and then threw a complete game one-hitter and struck out 12 on Sunday in a 3-1 Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2025, Wheeler has a record of nine wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.17. During 18 games and 116 innings pitched, he has one complete game, a National League leading 148 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.85 (which also leads the National League. Wheeler has given up 73 hits, 28 earned runs, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Michael Busch

This past week, Busch had 13 hits in 23 at bats for a batting average of .565. He had four home runs (three in one game in an 11-3 Cubs win over the Cardinals on Independence Day), two doubles, seven runs batted in, two walks, and 27 total bases. The walks came in a 5-2 Cubs win over the Cleveland Guardians on July 1, and in an 11-0 Cubs win over the Cardinals on July 6.

In 2025, Busch is batting .297 with 18 home runs and 56 runs batted in. During 84 games, 279 at bats, and 318 plate appearances, Busch has scored 44 runs, and had 83 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, four stolen bases, 33 walks, 158 total bases, an on base percentage of .384, and a slugging percentage of .566.