Heading into Saturday’s action of College Football, there are four undefeated teams–Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Texas Christian. While Ohio State and Michigan face teams with losing records, Georgia and Texas Christian will face teams with winning records.

In SEC action, it will be the battle of the Bulldogs, as first ranked Georgia faces Mississippi State. Even though Mississippi State has a record of six wins and three losses, they are unranked. Georgia’s most notable wins so far in 2022 have been a 49-3 spanking over sixth-ranked Oregon on September 3, and in a 27-13 win last weekend over fifth-ranked Tennessee. So far this season, that has been the only loss for the Ducks and Volunteers.

Georgia is looking to defend as national champions. Last season in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, they defeated Alabama 33-18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. A major contributor to the Bulldogs’ success last season will be instrumental if Georgia hopes to go far and defend their national championship. Quarterback Stenson Bennett of Atlanta, who was the most valuable player in the National Championship Game in January, has been productive after nine games in 2022, and is a reason why Georgia is undefeated. So far, he has completed 198 of 292 passes for a completion percentage of 67.8%, 2606 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Bennett also has 29 rushes for 130 yards and six touchdowns. It should be noted that he only had four rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons of college football combined.

Meanwhile, TCU will face a state rival, in the University of Texas on Saturday night. The Horned Frogs face a Longhorns team that has a record of six wins and three losses, the same record as Mississippi State. However, the Longhorns are ranked 18th, and are the highest ranked team that TCU has faced this season. The Horned Frogs are led by quarterback Max Duggan of Council Bluffs, Iowa and running back Kendre Miller of Mount Enterprise, Texas. Duggan completed 161 passes in 244 attempts for 2407 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 76 rushes for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Miller has already reached 1000 yards in rushing as he has 153 rushing attempts for 1009 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, do not be surprised if Ohio State and Michigan remain undefeated by the time they play against each other on November 26. The Buckeyes play the 3-6 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, while the Wolverines play the 3-6 Nebraska Cornhuskers.