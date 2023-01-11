NCAAF

Georgia Blowout of TCU Leads to Lowest Ever Viewing Figures of National Championship in BCS/CFP Era

David Evans
Georgia’s blowout victory over TCU in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game led to the lowest viewing figures of a championship game in the CFP and BCS era. The Bulldogs emerged victorious by a scoreline of 65-7, claiming their second successive title. It was a bit of a damp squib to end what has been an otherwise enthralling college football season.

17.2 Million Viewers Lowest of CFP/BCS Era

ESPN struggled to keep their audience engaged on Monday night when Georgia laid a smackdown on TCU in the CFP National Championship. The game was 10-7 early in the first quarter, but Georgia racked up score after score and had the game wrapped up by half-time. With a 38-7 scoreline at the half, it was always going to be a battle to retain viewers, but it’s a battle that ESPN could not win.

Despite having several broadcasts including the Pat McAfee Field Pass, a 58-point margin was a viewer killer. The broadcast averaged just 17.2 million viewers, making it the least viewed National Championship since the BCS and CFP era began in 1999.

This was in total contrast to the semifinals that were thrilling affairs. They achieved an average of 21.7 million viewers, the best ratings in the last five years.

Georgia’s Record Win

Georgia broke several records with their big win. Georgia’s 58-point margin of victory was the largest in the current BCS and CFP era. Furthermore, Georgia’s 55 unanswered points and 65 total points were title game records.

UGA QB Stetson Bennett also equaled the most total touchdowns in the CFP/BCS era with six. In his last ever game for Georgia, the 25-year-old threw for four touchdowns, and showed off his scampering abilities by rushing for two more. He was also the first quarterback in the title game era to throw for two touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
