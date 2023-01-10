NFL News and Rumors

Georgia Bulldogs Star Jalen Carter Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Author image
Kyle Curran



Georgia Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after final game for his team in which he won the national championship. 

The Bulldogs completed their first undefeated season since 1980 on Monday after dominating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship, with Carter getting two tackles on the night, and also helping the Bulldogs’ defense hold TCU to just 188 yards.

Just hours after their famous win, Carter took to Twitter to announce the next stage of his career, saying “My dream since childhood has been to play in the NFL and without my mother this wouldn’t be possible”.

Earlier on in the season, Carter had issues with a couple of injuries, including a knee injury back in October that forced him out of action for two games, but the second half of the season seen him really assert himself as one of the best young talents in the country.

Standing at 6-foot-3, the 310 pounder was a unanimous All-American in 2022, he also earned All-SEC first-team honours and was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman, and many believe he is the No. 1-rated player in the 2023 NFL draft.

  

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.


