Georgia Election Odds: Politics Betting Odds Favor Trump Republicans

The 2022 United States elections take place on November 8th, 2022 with 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate being contested, as well as thirty-nine state and territorial gubernatorial elections will also be contested.

In Georgia, incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp will run for election after winning a close primary earlier this month against former U.S. Senator David Perdue. Kemp was in a tight race against Perdue, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, due to Kemp’s refusal to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The primary win for Kemp sets up the first Georgia gubernatorial rematch in over 72 years, as the incumbent governor faces off against Democrat nominee Stacey Abrahams, in a re-run of their 2018 meeting in the Georgia gubernatorial election. Kemp won that election by a very narrow margin, and with the political climate in Georgia at a fever pitch, there’s no telling exactly what the results will hold come this November.

One seat for the United States Senate which will represent the State of Georgia will be up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections, as Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will look to seek a full term after winning a special run-off in 2021. His opponent is former Georgia Bulldogs football legend Herschel Walker, who easily won the Republican primary with the backing of former president Donald Trump and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.

While the Georgia governor race looks to be a slam dunk for the Republicans, the race for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat is far more contentious. Warnock is the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate’s history and is the first black Democrat to be elected to the Senate in a former state of the Confederacy. While Warnock is a popular figure in the state of Georgia, having served as a senior pastor in Atlanta since 2005, he will have to contend with the mega-star power of Herschel Walker, who is hailed as one of the greatest college football players of all time and is backed by both hardline Trump Republicans and the traditional GOP.

Brian Kemp is the strong betting favorite to defeat Stacey Abrams in this year’s Georgia gubernatorial election. Kemp defeated Abrams by a narrow margin back in 2018 and was accused of voter suppressions by Abrahams, a claim that Kemp denied. Abrams was widely credited with boosting the turnout for voters in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Georgia, which was a large contributing factor to Biden’s win in the traditionally Republican red state. Kemp is a hardline conservative and has had staunch republican views on wedge issues such as abortion and COVID-19, having introduced legislation that prohibited cities and counties in Georgia from implementing municipal requirements and by-laws for facemasks, a decision that was met by harsh criticism by national public health critics.

Incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp is the -500 betting favorite to defeat Stacey Abrams in the 2022 Georgia election for governor, with Abrams lined at 3-1 odds to pull off the upset in Georgia this fall.

Georgia Governor Georgia Election Odds Play Brian Kemp (R) -500 Stacey Abrams (D) +300

While Kemp is a typical GOP conservative, he did oppose former President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which could lead to poor approval among Trump republicans in the peach state. Whether or not Kemp is able to hold his base among conservative voters in Georgia remains to be seen, however, what is for certain is that Stacey Abrams will need to invoke a monumental shift in public opinion in order to pull off this political upset come November.

A seat in the United States Senate is up for grabs in this year’s 2022 midterm elections as well, as Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock will have a chance to seek a full term after defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a special runoff election in early 2021.

Warnock is squaring off against former Herschel Walker, who is a college football legend in the state of Georgia, having won the Heisman Trophy as a runningback for the University of Georgia Bulldogs in 1982, before playing 14 years in the NFL.

Walker is the former co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition under the Trump administration. The two-time NFL Pro Bowler faced criticism in early 2021 when he defended a proposed South Dakota bill that would prevent transgender women athletes from playing in women’s sports, legislation many have deemed would violate the civil rights of transgender women athletes.

Walker has also faced criticism for his stance on abortion, while Raphael Warnock managed to pick up a key endorsement from a major Georgia abortion rights group as his campaign for re-election draws closer.

Herschel Walker is currently the slight betting favorite to become one of the next Georgia representatives to the United States Senate.

Election Odds Play Herschel Walker (R) -160 Raphael Warnock (D) +120

On the back of a major endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Herschel Walker held a 10% lead over Raphael Warnock in opinion polling as of April 16th of 2022. However, following the leak of a Supreme Court draft that outlined the court’s intention to overturn

Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision on the constitutional right to abortion, then polls shifted with Warnock now holding a 5% lead over Walker.

With Walker having to defend his controversial stance on wedge issues like abortion and the rights of transgender women athletes, the possibility of him winning over a long respected democrat in a progressive state such as Georgia may be more of a challenge than what the betting odds are currently indicating. With this in mind, the value in this match-up is most definitely on Raphael Warnock at this stage of the campaign.