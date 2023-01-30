Georgia QB Stetson Bennett’s NFL Draft Prospects in Doubt Following Arrest

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett found himself in hot water on Sunday morning after being arrested for public intoxication in Dallas. Bennett was looking likely to go in the late rounds of the NFL Draft this coming April, but this arrest could cause teams to think twice about the two-time national champion.

Bennett Banging on Doors at 6am

Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and two-time national champion, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning. Bennett, 25, was taken into custody after police were called to a disturbance involving a man who was reportedly banging on doors at 6 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that Bennett was intoxicated and charged him with public intoxication. This arrest is expected to have a significant impact on Bennett’s future, particularly his draft prospects in the NFL. Bennett was projected to be drafted in the later rounds of the NFL draft in April, but this recent development may affect his position.

Former Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett Leaving A Detention Center In Dallas, Texas Following His Early Morning Arrest. pic.twitter.com/mAObgeZbsJ — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) January 30, 2023

Bennett has been a standout player for the Georgia Bulldogs, leading the team to back-to-back national championships. His impressive performance on the field had earned him a place in the hearts of many fans and supporters. However, his arrest for public intoxication has raised questions about his character and judgment.

NFL draft stock falling

As a result of this arrest, Bennett’s draft stock is likely to drop, and teams may be less likely to consider him for their roster. NFL teams are known to be cautious about players with a history of legal trouble, and this recent arrest is likely to raise concerns about Bennett’s ability to stay out of trouble off the field.

Bennett is old for an NFL draft prospect at 25, and there were already concerns about his arm. Teams may look elsewhere because they are unsure how much more Bennett can progress given his age. His arm talent will also struggle to make him stand out from other, younger QBs. At just 5-foot-11, his size will also be a cause for concern for NFL executives and scouts.

With this arrest now on his record, Bennett is going to have do even more to impress in interviews and the combine. However, Bennett will hope that his determination and the proven fact he is a winner will win over a team, and all he needs is a chance.