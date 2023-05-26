College Football News and Rumors

Georgia Shows Slight Change in Philosophy as they Land the #1 QB in the Nation

Colin Lynch
The Defensive-minded Georgia Bulldogs seem to be shifting their philosophy just a tad.

Kirby Smart, the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, seems poised to enter the next phase of the program’s dynasty. This transition will be made possible with the addition of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the top player in the class of 2024.

The Two Time Defending Champs Get Stronger

Georgia, a team that has won the last two national championships and is currently ranked No. 1 in Sporting News’ Post Spring Top 25, is evolving under Smart’s leadership, much like his mentor Nick Saban at Alabama. While Georgia initially found success with a ground-and-pound style of play and a strong defense, they have now amassed enough top-tier talent to compete with Alabama consistently. With elite quarterback play, the Bulldogs aim to maintain their position at the top of college football.

Getting to Know Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola hails from Pinnacle High School in Arizona and is the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, who played college football at Nebraska. Raiola had initially committed to Ohio State but later reopened his recruitment. While Nebraska was in contention, Raiola ultimately chose Georgia as his destination. He holds the distinction of being the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

QB U?

Raiola’s arrival marks another five-star quarterback acquisition for Georgia since Kirby Smart took over as head coach in 2016. Jacob Eason was part of Smart’s initial inherited class, but he transferred to Washington in 2018. Justin Fields, another five-star recruit, also spent one season with Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. However, neither Eason nor Fields managed to displace Jake Fromm, a four-star quarterback who led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game in 2017.

A look at Georgia’s quarterback recruits under Smart:

YEAR QB STARS RATING
2018 Justin Fields 5 0.9998
2024 Dylan Raiola 5 0.9988
2015 Jacob Eason 5 0.9975
2021 Brock Vandagriff 5 0.9908
2017 Jake Fromm 4 0.9794
2022 Gunner Stockton 4 0.9506
2020 Carson Beck 4 0.9095
2019 Stetson Bennett 3 0.8837

But Bennett Got Them Rings

Interestingly, the Bulldogs found success in recent seasons with Stetson Bennett, their lowest-recruited quarterback on the list, leading them to back-to-back national championships. The competition within the quarterback room has been fierce, and currently, four-star quarterback Carson Beck appears to be ahead of five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff heading into the 2023 season. It is noteworthy that Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, another highly regarded quarterback, have chosen to remain on the Bulldogs’ roster, defying the trend of transfers in the current portal era.

With the addition of Dylan Raiola, Georgia continues to solidify its position as a powerhouse program, attracting top talent at the quarterback position. The Bulldogs’ ability to recruit and develop quarterbacks will be a key factor in their sustained success and pursuit of further national championships.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
