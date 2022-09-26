Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins and Athletic Director Todd Stansbury Fired

Georgia Tech athletic director, Todd Stansbury made the decision to bring head football coach Geoff Collins back after a 3-9 season last year. After the Yellow Jackets got off to another slow start, that decision has cost them both their jobs as both were fired on Monday.

Three is not the magic number

After two seasons at Temple, Geoff Collins was appointed as head coach of Georgia Tech for the 2019 season. Things did not go well for the Western Carolina alum after his move from the Owls. He had yet to win more than three games in a season and his combined record was 10-28. Furthermore, Collins’ ACC record was just 7-19.

You’re fired… and you’re fired

Geoff Collins would have known his seat was a little warm as he was one of the favorites to be the next coach fired. Then, after another loss this Saturday, a 27-10 defeat to UCF, the university decided enough was enough. With the Yellow Jackets record at 1-3, Geoff Collins was released from his position as head football coach. Additionally, the university fired athletic director, Todd Stansbury, who was behind the Collins hire. Stansbury’s decision to bring back Collins for another year drew scrutiny and the poor start has cost them both their positions.

Key to unlock potential?

With Geoff Collins out of the picture, the interim head coach role falls to Brent Key. Key is the current associate head coach for the Yellow Jackets and was a former Tech team captain. Frank Neville will take over as interim AD. Neville is current chief of staff at Georgia Tech.

Collins’ buyout is estimated to be in the $11.4 million region. Should the team have chosen to wait until January, that buyout would have dropped to $7.2 million. His salary was believed to be approximately $3,3 million.

Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a trip to 24th ranked Pittsburgh where they are currently 23.5-point underdogs.