Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

On Saturday, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for Georgia vs South Carolina Week 3 matchup are below.

Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks Predictions and Best Bets

Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks Pick 1: Georgia to Cover

Last Saturday, Georgia shut out Samford 33-0. The Bulldogs scored 30 points in the first half, and then the team coasted for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett passed for 300 yards, threw one touchdown pass, and completed 70.6% of his passes.

On November 29, 2020, the last time these teams met, Georgia defeated South Carolina 45-16 on the road. The Bulldogs finished with a whopping 332 rushing yards.

Plus, the Gamecocks are 1-5 SU in their last six meetings against the Bulldogs. And Georgia is 4-1 ATS in the team's past five games played.

Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks Pick 2: First score of game is a touchdown

Next, another great bet for this matchup is predicting a touchdown for the game’s first score. In Week 1, Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3. Although it was a high-scoring performance, the Bulldogs scored just one touchdown in the first quarter.

However, Georgia kicked a field goal in their first drive against Samford in Week 2. So, this bet is not a given. Head coach Kirby Smart has an offense designed to rack up yards and score touchdowns from within the red zone. Perhaps the Samford game was a fluke.

In Week 1, Ladd McConkey scored the first touchdown of the season for Georgia, giving his team the first score of the game. This is a fair bet. That's the bottom line. It also depends on which team wins the coin toss. If Georgia's offense takes the field first, the first score will likely be a touchdown.

Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks Pick 3: Point total will go over 52

Lastly, the point total in this Week 3 matchup is set at 52, according to Bovada oddsmakers. The total has gone over in five of Georgia’s last seven games played. Not to mention, the total has gone over in six of the Bulldogs’ past eight head-to-head meetings versus South Carolina.

For additional evidence, the total has gone over in six of Georgia’s previous seven matchups against SEC opponents. And the total has gone over in five of South Carolina’s past six road games.

Furthermore, the Gamecocks haven’t defeated the Bulldogs since October 12, 2019. Back then, despite putting up 468 total yards, Georgia also finished with four turnovers.

Regarding the injury report, the Bulldogs have two players listed: DB Nyland Green (questionable) and WR Adonai Mitchell (questionable).

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks have four players reported as questionable: DB R.J. Roderick, CB David Spaulding, OL Jakai Moore, and WR Corey Rucker. Of course, LB Jordan Strachan and LB Mohamed Kaba are out for Saturday's game.

