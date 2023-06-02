UFC News and Rumors

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski booked for UFC 292 in Boston

Garrett Kerman
MMA: TUF 26 Finale Meerschaert vs Spicely

Gerald Meerschaert and Andre Petroski will face off in a middleweight bout at UFC 292 on August 19. The event will take place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

This is a great fight between two of the most exciting middleweights in the UFC. Petroski is a powerful striker with knockout power in both hands. He is also a skilled grappler and has shown good ground-and-pound and submission skills in his fights.

Meerschaert is a well-rounded fighter with good striking and elite grappling abilities. He is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has submitted 27 opponents.

This fight has the potential to be a barnburner for however long it will last. Both fighters have the fight-ending capabilities and this could be a short night for one of them.

Let’s take a little bit more in-depth look at each fighter:

Gerald Meerschaert Gets Another Heavy Hitter

Gerald Meerschaert gets some of the hardest-hitting middleweights time and time again. He just went against Joe Pyfer who absolutely obliterated him just 3 minutes into the first round.

He doesn’t get any luck here as he takes on another heavy hitter in Andre Petroski. Petroski may be a high-level grappler like Meerschaert but he has the hands to completely flatten him like others have done to him in the past.

Meerschaert will need to make it his priority to stay away from the power that Petroski possesses and get this fight to the mat any way he possibly can.

Andre Petroski Looks for the Biggest Win of His Career

Andre Petroski made a name for himself on the regional scene and on The Ultimate Fighter coming into his UFC debut. He has since rattled off three straight wins with all two of three wins coming inside the distance.

Certainly, Meerschaert will be his toughest adversary to date and would be the biggest name on his resume. This would be a good stepping stone for Petroski to get a potential ranked competitor later this year in 2023. He will need to be wary about the submission threat that Meerschaert is, even though he is well-versed there grappling with Meerschaert isn’t the best thing to try to do.

Petroski definitely has a ton of upside and a fight with Meerschaert will certainly be a great fight for the fans in Boston on August 19th at the TD Garden Arena.

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
