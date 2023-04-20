In a high-stakes clash, boxing sensations Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan “King Ry” Garcia have agreed to an all or nothing bet, wagering their entire combined $7.5 million fight purse on the outcome of their upcoming bout in Las Vegas. This audacious bet has generated immense hype as fans eagerly anticipate the showdown at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Ryan “King Ry” Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis have made a multi-million dollar bet on their upcoming boxing bout. The wager was made during an Instagram Live video, which saw nearly 200,000 fans witness the fighters making the bold agreement.

Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia agree to put their entire fight purse on the line. The Winner will get everything 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uxiw4D2EL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 18, 2023

Davis, with a guaranteed purse of $5 million according to sportspayouts.com, initiated the bet, challenging Garcia, who is set to receive $2.5 million for the fight as reported by sportpaedia.com. The underdog, Garcia, confidently accepted the challenge, further fueling the excitement for their face-off.

Daivs Big Favorite to Win Purse Over Garcia

Davis, boasting an impressive 28-0 career record with 26 KOs, is the favorite to win the match, with betting odds at -240, according to BetOnline. This implies that Davis has roughly a 70.6% probability of winning the bout.

However, Garcia, who holds a 23-0 record with 19 KOs, remains a formidable opponent, entering the fight with odds of +200. These odds suggest a 33.3% probability of Garcia emerging victorious. Davis is the clear favorite to take home the $7.5 million purse, but Garcia should not be underestimated.

During the grand arrivals in Las Vegas, Garcia acknowledged Davis as a great fighter, but firmly stated his conviction that he would emerge victorious on April 22nd. He expressed gratitude for having experienced trainer Joee Goosen in his corner, further bolstering his confidence ahead of the much-anticipated fight.

High Stakes Showdown

The all or nothing bet has not only raised the stakes for Davis and Garcia but has also captured the attention of the boxing world. The wager echoes the bet made by Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, which generated considerable hype for their fight as well.

With fans eagerly discussing the potential outcome and the fate of the massive $7.5 million purse, this bet has undoubtedly amplified the excitement surrounding the bout.

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated match, it remains to be seen whether the bold wager will pay off for the fighters. With both athletes vying for not only the win but also the entire $7.5 million fight purse, the stakes have never been higher.

This all or nothing bet has undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement to the showdown, as the world awaits the outcome with bated breath.

Ultimately, only one fighter will claim the entire purse and the glory of victory. Will it be Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the current favorite, or will Ryan “King Ry” Garcia defy the odds and emerge triumphant? Regardless of the outcome, this high-stakes wager has generated a level of hype that is sure to make this bout one for the ages.

