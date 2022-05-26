Gervonta Davis Net Worth In Question After Jake Paul Boxing Bet

Jake Paul has recently taken a shot at world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis after he backed out of a two-million-dollar wager about Jake’s picks for his upcoming fight.

Paul has been known for calling out famous boxers in the past, as he called Floyd Mayweather a ‘puppet’ back in October. If you know Paul, you know it likely won’t be his last time either.

On May 21st, Jake Paul decided to make some predictions for the fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero. Jake Paul said that Rolando was going to win the fight and Davis wasn’t happy about this.

In a recent Twitter post, Paul was mocking Davis.

Jake Paul taunts Gervonta Davis for deleting his $2million bet tweet during their exchange… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/QydoqTj4ub — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 22, 2022

What’s Gervonta Davis’s Net Worth?

Because Jake Paul called out Gervonta Davis and pretty much called him broke, we have to check out what his net worth is. According to multiple sources, Gervonta Davis has a net worth that’s approximately $4 million. This certainly isn’t as much as somebody like Jake Paul or other famous boxers, but a $4 million net worth is still a hefty amount.

Davis has made about $1 million from his career earnings in boxing and it’s likely that he should be able to take home more in the near future.

Considering that Davis is still just 27 years old, he should definitely be able to add to that number

What’s Jake Paul’s Net Worth?

Jake Paul has a crazy net worth, but that’s because he does a lot more than just boxing. He’s known as a social media star, actor, boxer, comedian, and also has a huge YouTube following. Jake is consistently one of the highest-paid YouTube stars in the world, making a minimum of 20 million and as much as $40 million every year before taxes.

Paul’s net worth is reported to be about $60 million at the moment, but that figure should also go up sometime in the near future.

When Is Davis vs Rolando?

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero is set to take place on May 28th