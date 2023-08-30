Boxing News and Rumors

Gervonta Davis Rules Out Crawford Fight, Will Return Late This Year

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cómo apostar en Gervonta Davis vs Ryan García en Texas | Ofertas de apuestas deportivas en TX

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has ruled out a potential fight against Terence Crawford, citing the weight difference between the two fighters. Davis, who is coming off a career-best victory over Ryan Garcia, is set to return to the ring later this year.

The possibility of a fight between Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford has been a topic of discussion in the boxing world for some time. Crawford, a three-time undisputed champion in different weight divisions, has expressed interest in facing Davis, but has also acknowledged the weight difference between the two fighters.

When asked about the possibility of a fight against Crawford, Gervonta Davis was dismissive, stating that he was not interested in fighting someone who was not in his weight class. Davis, who currently competes in the super featherweight and lightweight divisions, would need to move up in weight to face Crawford, who competes in the welterweight division.

Davis’ Return

While Gervonta Davis may not be interested in a fight against Terence Crawford, he is still set to return to the ring later this year. Davis’ opponent has not yet been announced, but the fight is expected to take place in December.

The decision by Gervonta Davis to rule out a fight with Terence Crawford is a disappointment to boxing fans. However, it is understandable given Davis’s desire to stay at 135 pounds. Davis is a major star at 135 pounds, and he is not likely to risk moving up in weight and losing his title. It remains to be seen who Davis will fight when he returns to the ring. However, he is sure to be in a big fight, regardless of who his opponent is.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
canelo-alvarez-getty-ftr_csgycxepz34z1u6b55s10a45u
Canelo Alvarez Open to Terence Crawford Fight After Jermell Charlo
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  46min
Boxing News and Rumors
Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez Return in April
Demetrious Johnson Explains Why MMA is the Easiest Sport to Become Champion In
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
Boxing News and Rumors
Conor McGregor
Logan Paul Raises Stakes for Conor McGregor Bet Offer: ‘$2 Million, Says I Beat Your Boy Dillon Danis’
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Boxing News and Rumors
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones date
Mike Tyson Warns Tyson Fury About Francis Ngannou’s Power
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top