Gervonta Davis Rules Out Crawford Fight, Will Return Late This Year

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has ruled out a potential fight against Terence Crawford, citing the weight difference between the two fighters. Davis, who is coming off a career-best victory over Ryan Garcia, is set to return to the ring later this year.

Gervonta Davis has dismissed the possibility of moving up to fight Terence Crawford: “Nah, it was just some talking on some Twitter back-and-forth, I was joking around. But you know how people be – I'm the face of boxing so they make a big deal out of it.” [@DTLRRadioFM] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 29, 2023

The possibility of a fight between Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford has been a topic of discussion in the boxing world for some time. Crawford, a three-time undisputed champion in different weight divisions, has expressed interest in facing Davis, but has also acknowledged the weight difference between the two fighters.

When asked about the possibility of a fight against Crawford, Gervonta Davis was dismissive, stating that he was not interested in fighting someone who was not in his weight class. Davis, who currently competes in the super featherweight and lightweight divisions, would need to move up in weight to face Crawford, who competes in the welterweight division.

Davis’ Return

While Gervonta Davis may not be interested in a fight against Terence Crawford, he is still set to return to the ring later this year. Davis’ opponent has not yet been announced, but the fight is expected to take place in December.

The decision by Gervonta Davis to rule out a fight with Terence Crawford is a disappointment to boxing fans. However, it is understandable given Davis’s desire to stay at 135 pounds. Davis is a major star at 135 pounds, and he is not likely to risk moving up in weight and losing his title. It remains to be seen who Davis will fight when he returns to the ring. However, he is sure to be in a big fight, regardless of who his opponent is.