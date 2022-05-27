Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero Boxing Record, Age, Height, and Reach

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will headline Showtime PPV and put his WBA lightweight belt on the line against former interim world lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Saturday, May 28 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

There is no love between the two boxers as Davis vs Romero is scheduled for a 12-round championship match. Davis and Romero have been going after each other for months, Saturday’s anticipated fight will come to head with someone leaving in a stretcher.

Below, we’ll go over each boxer’s record and bio including height, age, and reach.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero | How to Watch the Boxing Fight Tonight

🥊 Boxing Event : Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

: Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: WBA Lightweight Championship

WBA Lightweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, May 28th, 2022

Saturday, May 28th, 2022 🕙 When is Davis vs Romero Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Davis 26-0 | Romero 14-0

Davis 26-0 | Romero 14-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Davis -900 | Romero +550

Boxing Stats — Gervonta Davis vs Roland Romero Stats

Below, we’ll break down boxing stats for each fighter.

Gervonta Davis Boxing Stats

Davis stands at 5’6” with a 68.9” reach. While Romero is two inches taller, he has a shorter reach than Davis. Both boxers have similar measurements, not giving either of them any sort of physical advantage.

The Baltimore native currently holds the WBA World lightweight belt and heads into Saturday’s fight undefeated. Davis is 26-0 and has 24 knockouts, for a knockout average of 92%. In this career, Davis has boxed a total of 108 rounds and averages 4.2 rounds per fight.

Roland Romero Boxing Stats

Romero is 5”8 and has a 68.1” inch reach. While Romero is taller than Davis, his reach is 0.8 inches shorter. However, that shouldn’t stop the heavy hitter at bay against David.

The Nevada native enters Saturday’s match undefeated with 14 wins in his career. Of his 14 contests, Romero has stopped 12 opponents for a knockout ratio of 86%. In just 14 fights, Romero has boxed for a total of 51 rounds, averaging 3.6 rounds per fight.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Gervonta Davis — Boxing Record, Age, Height, Reach, and Stats

Rank: #4

Age: 27

Country: USA

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 68.9″ (175 cm)

Weight 134.8 lbs (61.14 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 26-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 24 (92% of wins)

Rolando Romero— Boxing Record, Age, Height, Reach, and Stats