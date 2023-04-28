Davis vs Garcia Hits 1.2M PPV Buys, expected $102M in Revenue

The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight was a massive success, grossing over $100 million in revenue. The two boxers have had a long-standing rivalry that has fueled the fire for years, culminating in their highly anticipated bout in the boxing ring. Despite there being no title on the line, the fight generated $22.8 million in ticket revenue and sold 1.2 million PPV buys.

Although the PPV revenue has not been released yet, it is expected to be upwards of $100 million. Based on the numbers, the fight was a significant commercial success, although it only scratches the surface, as the figures do not reflect sponsorships, merchandise, and other sources of revenue.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Sold $22.8 Million in Ticket Sales

The Davis vs Garcia fight took place in Las Vegas and was sold out immediately, with 20,842 fans crowding into the T-Mobile Arena, generating an estimated $22.8 million in ticket sales. It ranks fifth in Nevada boxing history for ticket sales, behind Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao (nearly $72.2 million), Mayweather-Conor McGregor (more than $55.4 million), Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin (more than $27 million), and Alvarez-Golovkin II (more than $24.4 million).

Gervonta Davis- Ryan Garcia Earns Over 1.2 Million PPV Buys

The PPV revenue has not been announced yet, but Davis vs Garcia is expected to bring in over $102 million in PPV sales. Although the two young boxers are among the most popular in the sport, the high price points negatively impacted the fight. Despite that, Davis vs Garcia became the most successful event since Mayweather-McGregor in August 2017, despite the high prices.

The bout between Davis and Garcia was distributed by Showtime but available on numerous operators, including DAZN and PPV.com. It was available to buy at $84.99, but DAZN subscribers were able to purchase the bout for $59.99.

While Davis has headlined a few pay-per-views before, his bout against Garcia was by far his best-selling card and could end up being the highest-paying pay-per-view fight of the year. Davis won the fight with a brutal body shot, making Garcia drop in the seventh round. The win moves Davis to 29-0 in his career. With the success of the fight and pay-per-view buys, Davis has cemented himself as a sizable draw in the future.

Boxing Betting Guides 2023