Gervonta Davis Vs. Ryan Garcia Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Dan Girolamo
Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia poste

One of the best boxing matchups of 2023 is set for April 22 as Gervonta Davis will take on Ryan Garcia at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be at a catchweight of 136 lbs. Before the highly-anticipated showdown, find out the odds, predictions, and expert picks for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Odds

Davis is one of the most talented boxers in the sport. At 28 years old, “Tank” has previously held the IBF and WBA super featherweight titles on separate occasions. Davis also recently won the WBA (Regular) lightweight belt.

Davis holds a professional record of 28-0. He is best known for his exceptional punching power, as 26 wins have come by knockout.

In his last fight, Davis defeated Hector García via RTD in the eighth round to retain the WBA (Regular) lightweight title on January 7, 2023.

Garcia is an emerging star in boxing. Garcia is also undefeated, with a record of 23-0. Like Davis, Garcia has serious punching power, with 19 wins by knockout.

In his last fight, Garcia knocked out Javier Fortuna in the sixth round on July 16, 2022

View the odds for Davis vs. Garcia courtesy of BetOnline.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Moneyline Total Play
Ryan Garcia +200 Over 7.5 (-145) BetOnline logo
Gervonta Davis -240 Under 7.5 (+125) BetOnline logo

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Odds

On BetOnline, Davis is the favorite, with the odds at -240.

Over 7.5 Rounds (-145)

Both fighters tend to knock out their opponent in the sixth round or later. Davis has not had a knockout inside five rounds in his last seven contests. For Garcia, it’s been four fighters since he achieved a knockout inside five rounds. Due to the fight’s significance, expect Davis and Garcia to feel each other out in the earlier rounds, saving their knockout blows for the later rounds.

Bet Over 7.5 Rounds (-145) at BetOnline

Gervonta Davis to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision (+110)

Davis is the more experienced fighter and has faced tougher competition over the years. Garcia is still young and has not faced an opponent like Davis, who packs a more powerful punch than his previous competitors. Since Davis is a slow starter, look for him to put Garcia away in the later round.

Bet on Gervonta Davis to win in rounds 7-12 or Decision (+110)

Boxing Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
