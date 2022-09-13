NFL picks

Get $1000 In Free Bets With The BetOnline NFL Promo Code for Week 2

Author image
Andy Newton
4 min read
Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

It’s week 2 of the new NFL season this weekend folks – there’s plenty to get stuck into with all 32 sides in action and by using our exclusive NFL promo code INSIDERS, you can secure yourself $1,000 in FREE BETS to use on any of the week 2 games.

How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For NFL Week 2 Free Bets

50% Deposit Bonus: You can claim a maximum of $1,000 in free bets by using our dedicated BetOnline promo codeINSIDERS.

  1. Sign-up with BetOnline HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $2,000 with our exclusive NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1,000 in Free Bets to use on the NFL week 2 games
Open an Account With BetOnline

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already signed up to these bookmakers? Check out our comprehensive guide to the best NFL betting sites.

How To Place An NFL Week 2 Bet With Your BetOnline Bonus

Just take a look at our quick and easy steps below to begin placing bets with your BetOnline 50% matched deposit bonus which you can use on the week 2 NFL games (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page)

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetOnline site
  • Click on ‘Sports’ in their TOP navigation menu and find the NFL section
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL fixtures, with the latest betting odds
  • Click on your preferred NFL ‘week 2’ game to see more markets (see full week 2 fixtures below)
  • Find the market and click the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will pop-up up a bet slip)
  • Just add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW BetOnline bonus

NFL Week 2 Betting Preview

Another stonking NFL weekend in prospect for football fans as the action heads into week 2.

We get going on Friday night with the Los Angeles Chargers making the trip to Kansas to lock-horns with the Chiefs – the sides have faced-off a staggering 124 times, with the Chiefs leading the series 65-58-1.

A stack of 1pm Sunday fixtures to enjoy that are highlighted by the 6-time Super Bowl champions New England, who lost their opening clash with the Dolphins last weekend, travelling to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Later on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Bengals to the At&T Stadium – the Cowboys have won their last four against the Cincinnati.

We end the week 2 fixtures with two Monday games that see the Tennessee Titans on the road at the Super Bowl 57 favourites the Buffalo Bills, who were nice winners over the Rams in their opening match. While we end with the Philadelphia Eagles entertaining the Minnesota Vikings at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium – the sides have clashed 29 times in the past with the Vikings holding a narrow series lead 15-14.

BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1,000 In Free Bets for NFL Week 2

Read on as we detail in simple terms the BetOnline $1,000 NFL Free Bet Offer and just how easy it is to land yourself up to $1,000 in FREE NFL BETS for this coming week 2 fixtures.

After you’ve created your NEW BetOnline account, then you are just a few quick steps away from claiming a 50% MATCH DEPOSIT BONUS up to a MAXIMUM of $1,000.

Here at TheSportsDaily, we’ve an exclusive promo code to use when depositing, so you get the maximum $1,000 bonus.

OUR PROMO CODE IS – INSIDERS.

Once your deposit has been successful, your bonus will be credited to your new BetOnline account – or if you prefer to deposit $500, then you’ll be matched with a bonus of $250, or a $100 first deposit gets you a $50 free bet – you get the picture!

BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% Matched Deposit up to $1,000 Bonus (deposit $2,000 to get the full $1,000 bonus)
  • This Bonus can be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT only
  • Your extra 50% will be added to your sports betting bankroll instantly!

NFL Week 2 Fixtures (Sept 16 – 19, 2022)

Get $1000 In Free Bets With The BetOnline NFL Promo Code for Week 2

  • 8:15pm Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Fri Sept 16
  • 1:00pm New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18
  • 4:25pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18
  • 4:25pm Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18
  • 8:20pm Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18
  • 7:15pm Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19
  • 8:30pm Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Mon Sept 19
Topics  
Betting Guides NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks: Best NFL Prop Bets For TNF

Author image nikhilkalro  •  2h
NFL picks
New York Giants Saquon Barkley on win: "It's just one game, to be honest"
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Bovada NFL Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NFL picks
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Everygame NFL Betting Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
NFL picks
Denver Broncos
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Everygame NFL Promo Code for Broncos vs Seahawks
Author image Andy Newton  •  23h
NFL picks
Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (1)
NFL Free Bet For Seattle Seahawks For Week 1 | Claim $750 In NFL Betting Bonuses
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 12 2022
NFL picks
russell-wilson-2-1400-us
Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Author image Johnathan Kirkland  •  Sep 9 2022
NFL picks
aaa
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Author image Johnathan Kirkland  •  Sep 9 2022
More News
Arrow to top