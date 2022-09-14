With the NFL resuming this week with Thursday Night Football between the Chargers and the Chiefs, Canadian bettors can pick up a $2000 free bet from Stake using our promo code INSIDERS.

How To Use Stake NFL Promo Code For Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bets In Canada

Using our promo code INSIDERS, players from Canada can claim a maximum of $2000 in NFL free bets for the Chargers vs Chiefs game.

Sign-up with Stake HERE (Canada Players) Create account and deposit $2,000 with our exclusive NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1,000 in Free Bets to use on the Chargers vs Chiefs game

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites In Canada

How To Place A Bet With Your Stake Canada NFL Free Bets

We break down how to claim your NFL free bets for Canada players using Stake’s 50% matched deposit bonus for the Chargers vs Chiefs game below.

Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the Stake site

site Click on ‘Sports’ in their navigation menu and find the NFL section

Click on the Chargers vs Chiefs game to see all available markets

Find the market that you like and click the odds next to the bet you want to place

Just add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Stake bonus

Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Preview

Thursday Night Football is back this week with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers from the Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams will be high on confidence after their opening wins in the NFL, albeit in contrasting fashion, but there is plenty of work to be done to ease their respective routes to the playoffs.

After week 1 of the NFL, the Chiefs lead the league in points scored (44) and passing yards (360). Both of those metrics can be attributed to the excellence of their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has had a delightful start to the new season. He finished 30-39, with an impressive pass conversion rate. And sportsbooks are backing him to continue that run of form in week 2 as well.

The Chargers were run close by the Oakland Raiders in their season opener but they came out on top 24-19. Closing out tight games in the NFL will be key to the Chargers’ season, but they might not get the opportunity in this one against a much stronger Chiefs unit.

Stake NFL Promo Code Canada: Get $2,000 In Free Bets for Chargers vs Chiefs



The first step to claiming your Stake bonus is first creating an account. After that, the process to redeem your NFL betting promo code is fairly straightforward.

While depositing, make sure you use our promo code INSIDERS, which will give you a free bet for use up to a maximum of $2000. Stake will match half your deposit as an NFL free bet. So, if you deposit $1000, you will get a $500 free bet. If you deposit $300, you will be credited with a $150 free bet for use on the Chargers vs Chiefs game this Thursday.

Stake NFL Promo Code Key Terms