NBA News and Rumors

Getting to Know The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.

NBA All-Star Saturday night is one of the most exciting events of the season. Some of the league’s best players will compete in a variety of activities, showcasing their talents in events like the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. The last event of the night, which is arguably the most exciting of the bunch, is the Slam Dunk Contest. This year’s field includes Houston Rockets forward Kenyon “KJ” Martin, Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung, New York Knicks center Jericho Sims, and New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III. Get to know the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants a little better by scrolling below.

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin Jr. was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 52nd in the 2020 NBA Draft. One week later, Martin was traded to the Houston Rockets for a second-round pick and cash considerations.

The 22-year-old small forward is having his best season as a pro with per-game averages of 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. KJ is the son of Kenyon Martin, the former number-one pick who spent 15 years in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Mac McClung

Mac McClung signed with the South Bay Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. McClung won the G-League Rookie of the Year with the Lakers in 2021-2022. McClung has appeared in NBA games with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

This season, McClung has spent most of the season in the G-league with the Delaware Blue Coats, making him the first G-league player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. On February 14, McClung signed a two-way contract with the 76ers. McClung became a YouTube celebrity when he was in high school. Known for his impressive dunking ability and outstanding quickness, McClung is second for most points scored in Virginia High School basketball history.

Jericho Sims

Jericho Sims was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 58th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. After appearing in 41 games in the 2021-2022 season, Sims signed a three-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Knicks this past summer.

Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson has been out with a thumb injury since January 18, thrusting Sims into the starting center position. Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Sims is an athletic specimen who is relentless on the boards, providing the Knicks with much-needed toughness.

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. However, Murphy was quickly traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6’8″ shooting guard is having a stellar season with the Pelicans as their starting shooting guard.

Murphy is the most prominent player in Dunk Contest, averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. On February 5, Murphy set a career-high in points with 30 in a win over the Kings.

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds

Check out the odds of the entire field below via BetOnline.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner Odds Play
Kenyon Martin Jr. +175 BetOnline logo
Mac McClung +200 BetOnline logo
Jericho Sims +225 BetOnline logo
Trey Murphy III +300 BetOnline logo
Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. dunks in a game.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  46min
NBA News and Rumors
ja morant cj mccollum (1)
CJ McCollum Knows Who To Blame For NBA’s Wild West Trade Deadline Shootout: Ja Morant
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 10 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Who Won and Lost the 2023 Trade Deadline?
Who Won and Lost the 2023 Trade Deadline?
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 9 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets Next Team Trade Odds.
Kevin Durant Next Team Odds: Suns, Celtics Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 8 2023
NBA News and Rumors
LeBron James Breaks Record, Becomes NBA All-Time Scoring Leader
LeBron James Breaks Record, Becomes NBA All-Time Scoring Leader
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Kyrie Irving Has Requested a Trade From the Brooklyn Nets...Again
Kyrie Irving Has Requested a Trade From the Brooklyn Nets…Again
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 3 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Kyrie Irving next team odds if not Brooklyn nets.
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers, Heat Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top