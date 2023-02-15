Getting to Know The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants

NBA All-Star Saturday night is one of the most exciting events of the season. Some of the league’s best players will compete in a variety of activities, showcasing their talents in events like the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. The last event of the night, which is arguably the most exciting of the bunch, is the Slam Dunk Contest. This year’s field includes Houston Rockets forward Kenyon “KJ” Martin, Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung, New York Knicks center Jericho Sims, and New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III. Get to know the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants a little better by scrolling below.

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin Jr. was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 52nd in the 2020 NBA Draft. One week later, Martin was traded to the Houston Rockets for a second-round pick and cash considerations.

The 22-year-old small forward is having his best season as a pro with per-game averages of 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. KJ is the son of Kenyon Martin, the former number-one pick who spent 15 years in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Mac McClung

Mac McClung signed with the South Bay Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. McClung won the G-League Rookie of the Year with the Lakers in 2021-2022. McClung has appeared in NBA games with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

This season, McClung has spent most of the season in the G-league with the Delaware Blue Coats, making him the first G-league player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. On February 14, McClung signed a two-way contract with the 76ers. McClung became a YouTube celebrity when he was in high school. Known for his impressive dunking ability and outstanding quickness, McClung is second for most points scored in Virginia High School basketball history.

The 76ers are signing Mac McClung to a 2-way #NBA contract! 🔥🔥🔥 MAC IS BACK 💥 pic.twitter.com/AI8wINcQv5 — Dunk League (@DunkLeague) February 14, 2023

Jericho Sims

Jericho Sims was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 58th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. After appearing in 41 games in the 2021-2022 season, Sims signed a three-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Knicks this past summer.

Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson has been out with a thumb injury since January 18, thrusting Sims into the starting center position. Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Sims is an athletic specimen who is relentless on the boards, providing the Knicks with much-needed toughness.

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. However, Murphy was quickly traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6’8″ shooting guard is having a stellar season with the Pelicans as their starting shooting guard.

Murphy is the most prominent player in Dunk Contest, averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. On February 5, Murphy set a career-high in points with 30 in a win over the Kings.

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds

