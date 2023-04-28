In a surprising turn of events, the 2023 NFL Draft saw Kentucky quarterback Will Levis miss out on a first-round selection. While this may have been a disappointing outcome for the talented player, his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, emerged as an unexpected winner of the evening, capturing the attention of viewers and social media users alike.

Will Levis, a highly anticipated first-round pick, experienced an unexpected slide in the NFL draft. As he anxiously awaited his name to be called, the focus shifted to his girlfriend, Gia Duddy. She quickly gained attention on social media with her candid expressions and stunning Instagram photos.

ESPN’s coverage of the event featured Gia alongside her boyfriend, sparking a series of tweets from amused viewers. One fan shared a clip of her mouthing “I have to pee” during the broadcast. Maybe a sign that Levis was in the Green Room a bit too long?!

Meanwhile, another Twitter user joked, “Will Levis’ girlfriend might leave him after last night.”

NFL Fans Want More Gia Duddy

Gia’s “charming personality” and relatable moments seemed to endear her to the audience and contributed to her growing social media following.

Gia’s Instagram profile, filled with eye-catching photos, attracted a significant amount of attention throughout the night. Described as “first-round material” by smitten fans, her popularity soared as the NFL Draft continued. Viewers eagerly anticipated more glimpses of Gia on screen, and her presence on social media continued to thrive.

As the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft drew to a close, fans couldn’t help but wonder when Will Levis would finally be picked. With the cameras poised to capture the family’s reaction, Gia’s popularity seemed ready to reach even greater heights.

Despite his disappointing slide out of the first round, Will Levis can take solace in knowing that his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, received plenty of positive attention during the event. Fans and viewers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the couple as the NFL Draft continues, hoping to see Will’s name called soon.

In the meantime, Gia Duddy revels in her newfound fame, proving that sometimes the biggest winners are not the athletes themselves but their loved ones who capture the spotlight. As the 2023 NFL Draft unfolds, fans and followers eagerly await the next chapter in the story of Will Levis and Gia Duddy.

