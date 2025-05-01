NBA News and Rumors

Three Trade Destinations For Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dan Girolamo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up.

The Milwaukee Bucks season ended on Tuesday night, losing their opening-round series to the Indiana Pacers in five games. With the Bucks going in the wrong direction, all eyes are now on superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and potential trade rumors. If the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo this summer, here are three potential destinations.

Brooklyn Nets

Since trading Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, the Nets have been looking for their next superstar.

Antetokounmpo would be the ideal fit to expedite Brooklyn’s rebuild. Per the New York Post, Antetokounmpo is “plan A” for the Nets this offseason.

Out of all the teams looking for superstars, the Nets have the best package to offer if Milwaukee values draft picks.

The Nets could offer a package of Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, and/or Cam Thomas (sign-and-trade) to the Bucks along with five or six first-round draft picks/swaps.

Additionally, the Nets are projected to have the most cap space in the league heading into free agency this summer.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have been linked to Antetokounmpo for years. Golden State owner Joe Lacob has wanted to add the Greek Freak for a long time.

How could the Warriors afford to trade for Antetokounmpo?

The Warriors could offer the Bucks better players than the Nets’ package. Every Warriors player, besides Steph Curry, could be on the block for Antetokounmpo, including Draymond Green or the newly acquired Jimmy Butler.

The Bucks superstar would probably have to name the Warriors on his list of teams he favors. If that does happen, why wouldn’t Golden State pony up to pair the Greek Freak with the greatest shooter of all time?

San Antonio Spurs

Imagine a world where Antetokounmpo plays on the same court as Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have the players and draft capital to make it happen.

The Bucks could acquire players like Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson along with five first-round picks.

San Antonio could then have a big three of Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama, and De’Aaron Fox. If that happens, San Antonio automatically competes for the second-best team in the West behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
