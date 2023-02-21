NBA News and Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Sprained Ligament In Right Wrist

Dan Girolamo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo could miss some games, but the Bucks’ star avoided a significant injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sprained Wrist Against Chicago Bulls

The injury occurred last Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. In his last game before the NBA All-Star, Antetokounmpo attempted to block a shot early in the second quarter when he hurt his right wrist. The Greek Freak left the game and did not return.

Antetokounmpo stayed cautious during All-Star Weekend, sitting out the All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday night. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday filled in for Antetokounmpo, joining Giannis’s brothers in the competition.

During the All-Star Game, Antetokounmpo only played 20 seconds of the game, scoring one basket before exiting the game. The Bucks superstar served as the captain of his team as Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 184-175 in the All-Star Game.

Giannis Will Return This Season

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo was examined in New York on Monday. Once the pain subsides, he will return to the lineup. However, there is no timetable on how many games, if any, the two-time MVP will miss.

Antetokounmpo is arguably the NBA’s best player in 2023. The 28-year-old is third in points per game (31.8) and second in rebounds per game (12.2) to go along with 5.4 assists.

Antetokounmpo has the Bucks second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-17. Only the Boston Celtics have a better record than the Bucks (42-17).

Milwaukee’s next five games are against the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
