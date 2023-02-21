Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Sprained Ligament In Right Wrist

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo could miss some games, but the Bucks’ star avoided a significant injury.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided serious damage in his right wrist after further testing today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Antetokounmpo could miss some games, but an overall sigh of relief for the Bucks and their All-NBA star. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sprained Wrist Against Chicago Bulls

The injury occurred last Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. In his last game before the NBA All-Star, Antetokounmpo attempted to block a shot early in the second quarter when he hurt his right wrist. The Greek Freak left the game and did not return.

🙏🏀GIANNIS INJURED: It was a scary moment for Bucks fans when Giannis Antetokounmpo fell to the ground holding his wrist during the game against the Chicago Bulls. @CBS58. pic.twitter.com/NfJbp8U5gv — Alex Corradetti (@AlexCorradetti) February 17, 2023

Antetokounmpo stayed cautious during All-Star Weekend, sitting out the All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday night. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday filled in for Antetokounmpo, joining Giannis’s brothers in the competition.

During the All-Star Game, Antetokounmpo only played 20 seconds of the game, scoring one basket before exiting the game. The Bucks superstar served as the captain of his team as Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 184-175 in the All-Star Game.

Giannis Will Return This Season

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo was examined in New York on Monday. Once the pain subsides, he will return to the lineup. However, there is no timetable on how many games, if any, the two-time MVP will miss.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he'll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

Antetokounmpo is arguably the NBA’s best player in 2023. The 28-year-old is third in points per game (31.8) and second in rebounds per game (12.2) to go along with 5.4 assists.

Antetokounmpo has the Bucks second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-17. Only the Boston Celtics have a better record than the Bucks (42-17).

Milwaukee’s next five games are against the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers.