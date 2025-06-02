Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto Raptors Showing Mutual Interest

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely expected to be the most sought-after superstar potentially available on the trade market this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a difficult situation. An aging roster with limited financial flexibility. Many around the league believe that Antetokounmpo might consider moving on in order to pursue another NBA championship.

If the former Finals MVP does request a trade, one team to keep an eye on is the Toronto Raptors. Toronto has the financial assets and draft capital necessary to make a compelling offer. Furthermore, they could form a dynamic duo with Antetokounmpo and their franchise cornerstone, Scottie Barnes.

Additionally, Toronto Raptors President, Masai Ujiri, already has an established relationship with Antetokounmpo, which could play a role in potential negotiations. This storyline is one to monitor closely as the NBA offseason unfolds and quickly approaches.

Raptors Emerging as a Dark Horse for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Insiders Believe Toronto Could be a Team to Watch This Offseason

According to multiple NBA insiders, including ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Raptors could be gearing up for a major move.

“I don’t want to get too far afield from this, but since this has come up, the Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish,” Windhorst said on Sunday’s episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast. “If you’re an Eastern Conference team that’s in the middle of the pack, you’re looking at the teams in front of you going, ‘Some of them may not be able to come together or stay together.’ Boston is hurt, and so there are some teams that sense an opportunity. I think Toronto is one of those teams.”

Windhorst added that while nothing is guaranteed, league executives are noticing the Raptors’ intent:

“Any team that wants to make a move this summer, especially in the Eastern Conference, has Giannis on the board. From their initial conversations, teams are getting the impression that Toronto is looking to do something significant.”

He also emphasized the heightened sense of anticipation league-wide:

“I had an executive tell me yesterday that he thinks this could be—could be—an explosive summer. The volume of trade talks and calls is higher than in years past. Toronto is one of those teams sitting there on the balls of its feet, which is interesting.”

With all of this in mind, the Toronto Raptors are a team NBA fans should pay attention to on the trade market and in the upcoming free agency period. Even if they cannot land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Looking Ahead for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Toronto Raptors

Given the Raptors’ combination of trade assets and organizational ambition, speculation linking Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Raptors is likely to gain momentum in the coming weeks. Whether or not a deal materializes, the Raptors appear poised to be one of the more aggressive teams this offseason—and Giannis may be at the center of it all.