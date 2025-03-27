Featured

Giants Agree to Deals With Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston

Mathew Huff
NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

The New York Giants appear to be opting for a more veteran approach to their void at the quarterback position. In a span of just a few days, the team has agreed to deals with Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. Wilson’s deal is reportedly one-year, $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. As for Winston, his contract is for two-years, $8 million. The door is not completely closed on the possibility of the New York Giants selecting a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, it is looking more and more likely they will go in a different direction from a position standpoint as they have now signed two quarterbacks in a matter of days. 

New York Giants Agree to Deals With Veteran Quarterbacks, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston 

Russell Wilson’s Lone Campaign With the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Wilson’s campaign with Pittsburgh was filled with ups and downs. He missed the first part of the season due to a nagging injury but was eventually inserted back into the lineup as a starting quarterback. Wilson went 6-5 as the Steelers quarterback and threw for 2,482 yards. He continued to struggle with escaping the pocket at times and also was guilty of holding onto the football for too long before making a decision.

The same traits that plagued him during his time with the Denver Broncos and ultimately led to his release. Still, the 10-time Pro-Bowler had some positive moments. He showed that he is still capable of going down the field as he and George Pickens had a relatively underrated connection with each other. Wilson finished last season with 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions. It will be interesting to see how he fits with the New York Giants. 

Jameis Winston’s Single Season With the Cleveland Browns 

The Browns finished as one of the worst teams in the league last season. However, Jameis Winston still had some big moments with them. Winston helped Cleveland remain in a few competitive games last season, even if they did lose the matchups. On the year, he logged numbers of 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.1 percent. On top of this, Winston also recorded 11.7 yards gained per pass completion, a passer rating of 80.6, and 7.2 yards gained per pass attempt. Jameis Winston has become a quality backup quarterback in the NFL. He will most likely continue this reputation with the New York Giants. On paper right now, this looks like a decent fit. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
