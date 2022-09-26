NFL News and Rumors

Giants Could Consider Trading WR Kenny Golladay

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Syndication: The Record
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The New York Giants could look to offload the highly paid receiver Kenny Golladay if his performances don’t improve. 

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport insisted these doubts have nothing to do with his attitude, “Sources say Golladay has been great inside the building, he does all the right things and has been a positive influence around the locker room.”

The former Pro Bowler played just two snaps in New York’s Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, leading to criticism in practice last week. Golladay told reporters, “I came here to play. I’m pretty sure they’re also paying me to play. They want to see more, I guess.

The 28-year-old is currently in his second of a $72 million four-year deal. He only tallied 521 receiving yards on 37 catches with no touchdowns in his first year, and things have gotten off to an even worse start this campaign. In the first two games, he has just two catches for 22 yards.

The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and you feel it’s a huge chance for Golladay to prove his worth, and show coach Brian Daboll why he should remain at the franchise.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Top 5 NFL Sunday Moments: “Butt Punt” tops the list

Author image Olly Taliku  •  15min
NFL News and Rumors
MyBookie Promo Code nfl pro bowl betting
NFL Announces End To Pro Bowl Game At End Of Season
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
Patriots QB Mac Jones Could Miss Some Time After Injury Against Ravens
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Top 5 most iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Katy Perry just misses out
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Rodgers X Brady
Rodgers’ Packers Beat Brady’s Buccaneers In QB Showdown
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Tua Tagovailoa Off With Head Injury As Dolphins Host Bills
Author image joshstedman  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
WATCH: Two Touchdowns In Q1 Between The Bills and Dolphins
Author image joshstedman  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top