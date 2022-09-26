Giants Could Consider Trading WR Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants could look to offload the highly paid receiver Kenny Golladay if his performances don’t improve.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport insisted these doubts have nothing to do with his attitude, “Sources say Golladay has been great inside the building, he does all the right things and has been a positive influence around the locker room.”

Wow, so @RapSheet is reporting that the New York Giants could look to trade Kenny Golladay, he says "it's possible." The only way: "if New York pays the bulk of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick." — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 26, 2022

The former Pro Bowler played just two snaps in New York’s Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, leading to criticism in practice last week. Golladay told reporters, “I came here to play. I’m pretty sure they’re also paying me to play. They want to see more, I guess.

The 28-year-old is currently in his second of a $72 million four-year deal. He only tallied 521 receiving yards on 37 catches with no touchdowns in his first year, and things have gotten off to an even worse start this campaign. In the first two games, he has just two catches for 22 yards.

i don’t even think the Giants could even acquire a hot dog and a pretzel for Kenny Golladay at this point — Mike (@Mike_NYY) September 26, 2022

The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and you feel it’s a huge chance for Golladay to prove his worth, and show coach Brian Daboll why he should remain at the franchise.