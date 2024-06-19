Giants Hall of Fame outfield icon Willie Mays dies at age 93

Willie Mays of Westfield, Alabama, considered one of the finest Major League Baseball players of all-time, passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to Hillel Italie of the Associated Press. The passing comes two days before the San Francisco Giants (the Major League Baseball organization Mays played for from 1951 to 1972) play the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, the oldest professional baseball stadium in the United States. It is a special night on the Major League Baseball calendar, as the Negro Leagues are honoured. Before playing in the Major Leagues, Mays played one season in the Negro Leagues for the Birmingham Black Barons.

Career Statistics

Mays, a centerfielder, batted .302 with 660 home runs and 1903 runs batted in 22 Major League Baseball seasons from 1951 to 1973. In addition to his time with the Giants, he was with the New York Mets from 1972 to 1973. The 20-time All-Star (only Hank Aaaron was awarded more times with 21), batted .302 with 660 home runs and 1903 runs batted in. During 2992 games, 10881 at bats, and 12497 plate appearances, Mays scored 2062 runs, and had 3283 hits, 523 doubles, 140 triples, 338 stolen bases, 1464 walks, 6066 total bases, 13 sacrifice bunts, 91 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .384, and a slugging percentage of .557.

Other Remarkable Achievements

Mays was the 1951 National League Rookie of the Year with the New York Giants; two-time American League MVP with Giants (1954 with New York and 1965 with San Francisco); 1954 National League batting champion (.345 with the New York Giants); led the National League four times in home runs (a career-high 52 home runs in 1965); led the National League twice in runs scored (121 in 1958 and 129 in 1961); led the Major Leagues with 190 hits in 1960; three times led the National League in triples; four times in stolen bases; one time in walks; twice in on base percentage; five times in slugging percentage; and three times in total bases.

In 1954, Mays won a World Series with the Giants. New York swept the Cleveland Indians in four games. Mays has his number 24 retired by the Giants and Mets, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979. Mays is sixth all-time in home runs, seventh in runs scored, 11th in RBIs, and fourth in total bases.