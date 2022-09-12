Giants’ Saquon Barkley on win: “It’s just one game, to be honest”

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is determined to prove critics wrong this NFL season. But the fifth-year player also wants to remain humble and realistic. After all, the league’s 103rd season just started.

During a press conference, the Pro Bowler said, “It’s just one game, to be honest. That’s how I look at it. Obviously, at the end of the day, I’m excited to get the win.”

Saquads put on a show 😏 pic.twitter.com/AV7Jt2ppIo — New York Giants (@Giants) September 12, 2022

“Personally, just got to keep coming in,” continued Barkley. “Something that just keeps tickling me that coach says, ‘Just enjoy the process.’ And that’s something I’ve been battling in the last few years with rehabbing and injuries.”

“That’s been my mindset. No matter what, win, loss, tie, I just want to come here with the same mindset and just keep enjoying the process and come to work every single day.”

“We had a great week of practice and no matter what the result was going to be, we can’t let that alter what happens this week. So, we’ve got to keep grinding and keep leaning on each other.”

In the Giants’ 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Barkley finished with 18 carries for 164 yards, scored one touchdown, and caught six passes for 30 yards.

Trailing 20-13 on the road at the 1:09 mark of the fourth quarter, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw a short touchdown pass to tight end Chris Myarick.

Then, head coach Brian Daboll opted to go for the two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point. From the 2-yard line, Jones’ pass to Barkley was successful on the two-point conversion, giving New York a 21-20 lead.

As time expired, the Giants won the game after Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal. Of course, this was a shocking upset. Barkley averaged a whopping 9.1 yards per carry. Multiple sportsbooks had Tennessee as a 5.5-point favorite over New York.

Moreover, Barkley is aiming to stay healthy this season. In Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, the Penn State product suffered a torn ACL against the Chicago Bears in the Giants’ 17-13 loss.

Last season, in the team’s Week 5 loss versus the Dallas Cowboys, Saquon Barkley missed time after suffering a low-ankle sprain. He was then placed into the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols in November 2021.

Through 45 career games, Barkley’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry. In addition to rushing for 3,101 yards, he’s made 677 rushing attempts and has scored 20 touchdowns.

The Giants running back finished Week 1 with 27.4 fantasy points, according to Pro-Football-Reference.