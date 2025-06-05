MLB News and Rumors

Giants sign first baseman Dominic Smith

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24129182_168396541_lowres-2

The San Francisco Giants have signed first baseman Dominic Smith of Los Angeles, California according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. The terms of the contract are one year, and $760,000 according to Spotrac.

Why did the Giants sign Smith?

The Giants have been disappointed with first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland this season. Wade Jr. played 50 games for the Giants in 2025, but was 33 points below the Mendoza Line at .167. He only had 24 hits in 144 at bats. With the signing of Smith, the Giants designated Wade Jr. for assignment.

Fifth Major League Baseball Team

Smith started his Major League Baseball career with the New York Mets. He was with the Mets for six seasons from 2017 to 2022. Smith then spent one season with the Washington Nationals in 2023, before sharing his time with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds in 2024.

Dominic Smith in 2024

Smith batted .233 with six home runs and 34 runs batted in during the 2024 season. He scored 33 runs and had 64 hits, 22 doubles, one stolen base, 28 walks, and 104 total bases in 93 games, 275 at bats and 307 plate appearances. Smith had an on base percentage of .313, and a slugging percentage of .378. Smith’s stolen base came in a 9-3 Red Sox win over the New York Yankees on June 16, 2024.

Smith had one three-hit game last season. He had three singles in a 14-2 Red Sox win over the Chicago White Sox on June 6, 2024.

It should be noted that Smith was much better last season with the Red Sox than the Reds. He batted .237 with the Red Sox and .192 with the Reds.

In contention in the National League West

The Giants have had a solid start to the season at 34 wins and 28 losses. They are in third place in the National League West and three games back of the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are also half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for a wildcard spot.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26306761_168396541_lowres-2

Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez out long term with a shoulder strain

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24129182_168396541_lowres-2
Giants sign first baseman Dominic Smith
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26285460_168396541_lowres-2
Kris Bubic and Robbie Ray named MLB Pitchers of the Month for May
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge named MLB Players of the month for May
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24431691_168396541_lowres-2
Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hits three home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 3 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Christian Yelich
Cal Raleigh, Junior Caminero, Christian Yelich named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 3 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26183703_168396541_lowres-2
Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver done in 2025 with torn UCL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 1 2025
More News
Arrow to top