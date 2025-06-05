Giants sign first baseman Dominic Smith

The San Francisco Giants have signed first baseman Dominic Smith of Los Angeles, California according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. The terms of the contract are one year, and $760,000 according to Spotrac.

Why did the Giants sign Smith?

The Giants have been disappointed with first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland this season. Wade Jr. played 50 games for the Giants in 2025, but was 33 points below the Mendoza Line at .167. He only had 24 hits in 144 at bats. With the signing of Smith, the Giants designated Wade Jr. for assignment.

Fifth Major League Baseball Team

Smith started his Major League Baseball career with the New York Mets. He was with the Mets for six seasons from 2017 to 2022. Smith then spent one season with the Washington Nationals in 2023, before sharing his time with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds in 2024.

Dominic Smith in 2024

Smith batted .233 with six home runs and 34 runs batted in during the 2024 season. He scored 33 runs and had 64 hits, 22 doubles, one stolen base, 28 walks, and 104 total bases in 93 games, 275 at bats and 307 plate appearances. Smith had an on base percentage of .313, and a slugging percentage of .378. Smith’s stolen base came in a 9-3 Red Sox win over the New York Yankees on June 16, 2024.

Smith had one three-hit game last season. He had three singles in a 14-2 Red Sox win over the Chicago White Sox on June 6, 2024.

It should be noted that Smith was much better last season with the Red Sox than the Reds. He batted .237 with the Red Sox and .192 with the Reds.

In contention in the National League West

The Giants have had a solid start to the season at 34 wins and 28 losses. They are in third place in the National League West and three games back of the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are also half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for a wildcard spot.