Giants Vs. 49ers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Old rivals clash in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football as the New York Giants (1-1) face the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Giants will be shorthanded on Thursday night, so defeating the 49ers will be extremely difficult. Can the Giants pull off the upset, or will the 49ers continue to roll? Below, we examine the Giants vs. 49ers odds and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

NFL Thursday Night Football Giants Vs. 49ers Odds

Which team is favored to win on Thursday night? The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the 49ers (-560) as a sizable 10-point favorite over the Giants.

The Giants will be missing four starters – running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion), and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

The only Niner to keep an eye on is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), who was limited in practice.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +440 -560 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-105) -10 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Thursday Night Football Giants Vs. 49ers Predictions And Picks

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) lines up before a snap against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

49ers -10 (-115)

Before the start of the 2023 season, the game against the 49ers was going to be a tall order with the game coming in a shortweek.

Without Barkley and Thomas, two of the team’s five best players on offense, the Giants have little to no chance of beating the 49ers outright.

Could they cover the spread? Sure, it’s possible, but they will need the 49ers to make frequent mistakes, especially on offense. The only problem is the 49ers have turned the ball over just once in two games. Plus, San Francisco’s offense ranks in the top five in points per game with 30.0.

When the Giants faced the Cowboys’ defensive line in Week 1, they allowed seven sacks. Without two starters on the offensive line, the Giants will struggle to protect Daniel Jones against an elite San Francisco defense.

The Giants could keep it close early, but the 49ers should pull away in the second half for the win and cover.

Bet on 49ers -10 (-115) at BetOnline

NFL Thursday Night Football Giants Vs. 49ers Best Prop Bets

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) takes the ball down the sideline past Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) for a first down at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey Over 82.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Christian McCaffrey has been the NFL’s best running back through two games. McCaffrey has rushed for over 100 yards in each game (268 yards on the season).

Now, McCaffrey faces a Giants defense that allowed 122 rushing yards in Week 1 and 151 in Week 2. Expect the 49ers to be ahead in the second half, leading to more rushing opportunities for McCaffrey as San Francisco runs the clock out.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey Over 82.5 Rushing Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Brock Purdy Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-112)

Through two games, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been solid, throwing for 426 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Frankly, Purdy has not had to do much in the second halves of each game since San Francisco has never trailed in the final two quarters of both games.

The 49ers will probably follow a similar game script against the Giants: jump on them early, build a lead, and run the ball in the second half. If that prediction comes to fruition, the 49ers will not need Purdy to make plays with his arm in the second half, decreasing his touchdown opportunities.

Bet on Brock Purdy Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-117) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

49ers Giants NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top