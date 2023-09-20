Old rivals clash in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football as the New York Giants (1-1) face the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Giants will be shorthanded on Thursday night, so defeating the 49ers will be extremely difficult. Can the Giants pull off the upset, or will the 49ers continue to roll? Below, we examine the Giants vs. 49ers odds and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Thursday Night Football Giants Vs. 49ers Odds

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is OUT. Right move. LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), LG Ben Bredeson (concussion) and OLB Azeez Ojulari also OUT. That’s four starters down for Thursday night vs. 49ers. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 20, 2023

Which team is favored to win on Thursday night? The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the 49ers (-560) as a sizable 10-point favorite over the Giants.

The Giants will be missing four starters – running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion), and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

The only Niner to keep an eye on is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), who was limited in practice.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Thursday Night Football Giants Vs. 49ers Predictions And Picks

49ers -10 (-115)

Before the start of the 2023 season, the game against the 49ers was going to be a tall order with the game coming in a shortweek.

Without Barkley and Thomas, two of the team’s five best players on offense, the Giants have little to no chance of beating the 49ers outright.

Could they cover the spread? Sure, it’s possible, but they will need the 49ers to make frequent mistakes, especially on offense. The only problem is the 49ers have turned the ball over just once in two games. Plus, San Francisco’s offense ranks in the top five in points per game with 30.0.

When the Giants faced the Cowboys’ defensive line in Week 1, they allowed seven sacks. Without two starters on the offensive line, the Giants will struggle to protect Daniel Jones against an elite San Francisco defense.

The Giants could keep it close early, but the 49ers should pull away in the second half for the win and cover.

NFL Thursday Night Football Giants Vs. 49ers Best Prop Bets

Christian McCaffrey Over 82.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Christian McCaffrey has been the NFL’s best running back through two games. McCaffrey has rushed for over 100 yards in each game (268 yards on the season).

Now, McCaffrey faces a Giants defense that allowed 122 rushing yards in Week 1 and 151 in Week 2. Expect the 49ers to be ahead in the second half, leading to more rushing opportunities for McCaffrey as San Francisco runs the clock out.

Brock Purdy Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-112)

Through two games, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been solid, throwing for 426 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Frankly, Purdy has not had to do much in the second halves of each game since San Francisco has never trailed in the final two quarters of both games.

The 49ers will probably follow a similar game script against the Giants: jump on them early, build a lead, and run the ball in the second half. If that prediction comes to fruition, the 49ers will not need Purdy to make plays with his arm in the second half, decreasing his touchdown opportunities.

NFL Betting Guides 2023