Giants Vs. 49ers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +1133 Odds

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season begins with an NFC rivalry on Thursday Night Football as the New York Giants (1-1) take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). Below, we examine a Giants vs. 49ers Thursday Night Football same game parlay.

Giants Vs. 49ers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds turn of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Giants Vs. 49ers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

TNF SGP (+1133): Christian McCaffrey First Touchdown Scorer (+275), Elijah Mitchell Over 31.5 Rushing Yards (-126), Deebo Samuel Over 4.5 Receptions (-120)

No running back has had a better start to the 2023 season than 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. Through two games, CMC has 268 yards on 42 carries and two touchdowns.

McCaffrey should have a huge day against a Giants defense that has surrendered the seventh most rushing yards in the league with 273. Last week, McCaffrey scored the first touchdown of the game. We’re looking for it to happen in two straight weeks.

Speaking of the 49ers rushing attack, Elijah Mitchell has been used sparingly to start the season. Mitchell has only carried the ball five times.

Two years ago, Mitchell rushed for 963 yards in only 11 games. The talent is there for Mitchell. He just needs some touches, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he will be featured more in the offense.

The 49ers are expected to jump on the Giants early, meaning Mitchell should have more chances to touch the ball and hit his rushing prop in garbage time.

The 49ers best wide receiver is Deebo Samuel, who may be the best athlete on the team. Samuel has 11 catches on the year for 118 yards. Plus, Samuel has seven carries for 268 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel had six catches on nine targets in Week 1 and five receptions on seven targets in Week 2.

Now, Samuel faces a Giants secondary that surrendered 228 yards to Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs. That number may seem low, but Dobbs looked unstoppable in the first half.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy should have no problem finding Samuel for easy completions, especially in the first half.

Bet on TNF SGP (+1133)

49ers Giants NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

