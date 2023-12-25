Giants vs. Eagles: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

The NFL Christmas Day slate features an NFC game between the New York Giants (5-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4). Below, we examine the odds for Giants vs. Eagles and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds

On BetOnline, the Eagles are massive 14-point favorites. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 4-2 SU against the Giants, including last season’s 38-7 playoff win.

Giants vs. Eagles Predictions And Picks

Giants +14 (-112)

After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles have lost three consecutive games, their first three-game losing streak since 2021.

Something seems off in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts appears to be dealing with a knee injury, and his postgame comments about commitment after the Week 15 loss to the Seahawks were troubling.

Philly’s offense has struggled, but the defense is the biggest problem. It’s never a good sign when a Super Bowl contender makes a playcalling change this late in the season. In his first game calling the plays, Matt Patricia and the Eagles defense allowed Drew Lock to go 90+ yards to win the game. Not a great sign of things to come.

Philly just ran the gauntlet, with games against the Cowboys (twice), Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Seahawks. Playing the Giants may be what this team needs to bounce back. The Eagles own the Giants, winning 12 of the last 14 matchups.

After three straight wins, “DeVitoMania” took a hit in Week 15 with a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

For the Giants to keep this within two scores, they must do two things: protect Tommy DeVito and run the ball efficiently. The Giants have allowed 76 sacks this season, the most in the NFL.

NFC East Rivalry on Christmas Day 🎅🎄 Who wins?? pic.twitter.com/ENMeYJOFJQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 23, 2023

Against the Saints, the Giants rushed for 60 yards, one of their lowest marks of the season. New York now faces a top-10 Eagles run defense (94.4 yards/game). The Giants must establish Saquon Barkley early and often.

Philly will likely win the game, but they don’t deserve to be 14-point favorites against anyone right now, even a team as poor as the Giants.

Giants vs. Eagles Best Prop Bet

D’Andre Swift Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

D’Andre Swift is the clear No. 1 running back in Philadelphia. After failing to rush for 40+ yards in two straight games, Swift broke out for 74 yards in Week 15.

The Eagles are 9-1 when Swift rushes for 40+ yards.

Swift now faces a Giants defense that can’t stop the run (131.6 yards/game). Look for Swift to rush for 65+ yards on Christmas.