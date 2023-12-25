Giants vs. Eagles: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

NFL News and Rumors

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

The NFL Christmas Day slate features an NFC game between the New York Giants (5-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4). Below, we examine the odds for Giants vs. Eagles and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds

On BetOnline, the Eagles are massive 14-point favorites. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 4-2 SU against the Giants, including last season’s 38-7 playoff win.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +655 -915 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +14 (-112) -14 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Giants vs. Eagles Predictions And Picks

Giants +14 (-112)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith
Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after his touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles have lost three consecutive games, their first three-game losing streak since 2021.

Something seems off in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts appears to be dealing with a knee injury, and his postgame comments about commitment after the Week 15 loss to the Seahawks were troubling.

Philly’s offense has struggled, but the defense is the biggest problem. It’s never a good sign when a Super Bowl contender makes a playcalling change this late in the season. In his first game calling the plays, Matt Patricia and the Eagles defense allowed Drew Lock to go 90+ yards to win the game. Not a great sign of things to come.

Philly just ran the gauntlet, with games against the Cowboys (twice), Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Seahawks. Playing the Giants may be what this team needs to bounce back. The Eagles own the Giants, winning 12 of the last 14 matchups.

After three straight wins, “DeVitoMania” took a hit in Week 15 with a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

For the Giants to keep this within two scores, they must do two things: protect Tommy DeVito and run the ball efficiently. The Giants have allowed 76 sacks this season, the most in the NFL.

Against the Saints, the Giants rushed for 60 yards, one of their lowest marks of the season. New York now faces a top-10 Eagles run defense (94.4 yards/game). The Giants must establish Saquon Barkley early and often.

Philly will likely win the game, but they don’t deserve to be 14-point favorites against anyone right now, even a team as poor as the Giants.

Bet on Giants +14 (-112) at BetOnline

Giants vs. Eagles Best Prop Bet

D’Andre Swift Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

D’Andre Swift is the clear No. 1 running back in Philadelphia. After failing to rush for 40+ yards in two straight games, Swift broke out for 74 yards in Week 15.

The Eagles are 9-1 when Swift rushes for 40+ yards.

Swift now faces a Giants defense that can’t stop the run (131.6 yards/game). Look for Swift to rush for 65+ yards on Christmas.

Bet on D’Andre Swift Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-121) at BetOnline
Arrow to top