Golden Knights center Jack Eichel records fifth NHL career hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts recorded his fifth National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a dominant 5-1 Golden Knights win over the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Inside look at the hat trick

Eichel opened the scoring at 6:23 of the first period. Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba and defenseman Shea Theodore of Langley, British Columbia picked up the assists. Eichel then put the Golden Knights up 3-1 with five minutes and three seconds left in the game on the power-play, and closed out the scoring with two minutes and 32 seconds left in the game. Defenseman Kaedan Korczak of Yorkton, Saskatchewan and Stone had the assists.

Eichel in 2024-25

In 70 games, Eichel has 26 goals and 64 assists for 90 points. He is a +31 with six penalty minutes, 34 power play points, two shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 217 shots on goal, 524 faceoff wins, 49 blocked shots, 21 hits, 27 takeaways, and 78 giveaways. There is no doubt that Eichel could win the Lady Byng Trophy this season.

Both of Eichel’s shorthanded points came in a 6-3 Golden Knights win over the San Jose Sharks on December 27. Eichel first set up defenseman Brayden McNabb with a shorthanded assist at 1:03 of the third period to tie the game at three. Eichel then scored the game-winning goal shorthanded from Stone and McNabb 26 seconds later at 1:26 of the third period on the same Sharks power-play to put the Golden Knights up 4-3.

Eichel’s four prior hat tricks

Eichel’s first prior hat trick came on December 15, 2017 in a 5-4 Sabres loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. That was followed by a four goal game on November 16, 2019 in a 4-2 Sabres win over the Ottawa Senators, a three goal game on November 10, 2022 in a 7-4 Golden Knights win over the Sabres and three goals in a 7-2 Golden Knights win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 19, 2023.

Third hat trick by a Golden Knights player in a week

Eichel is the third Golden Knights player in a week to record a hat trick. Pavel Dorofeyev of Nizhny Tagil, Russia scored thrice in a 5-1 Golden Knights win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday and Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic scored thrice in a 6-3 Vegas Golden Knights win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Leading the Pacific

The Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division with 94 points. They have a record of 43 wins, 20 regulation losses and eight losses in extras time, and are five points up on the second place Los Angeles Kings.

NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
