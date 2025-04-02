Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Month of March according to Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News on Tuesday. In 14 games, Eichel had eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points. He was also a +8 with 10 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 40 shots on goal, 97 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, three hits, six takeaways, and 16 giveaways.

Eichel’s two game winning goals

Eichel’s first game-winning goal for the month of March came on March 5 in a 5-2 Golden Knights win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Eichel scored on the power-play from defenseman Noah Hanifin of Boston, Massachusetts and Pavel Dorofeyev of Nizhny Tagil, Russia with four minutes and 47 seconds left in the first period to put the Golden Knights up 3-0 at the time. Eichel then had the game-winning goal on March 23 in a 4-2 Golden Knights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Once again, Eichel put the Golden Knights up 3-0. This time, he scored from defenseman Zach Whitecloud of Brandon, Manitoba with 47 seconds left in the first period.

Eichel’s two noteworthy games

Eichel had one goal and three assists for four points in a 6-3 Golden Knights win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 22. He then had his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on March 25 in a 5-1 Golden Knights win over the Minnesota Wild.

Eichel in 2024-25

This season Eichel has 27 goals and 66 assists for 93 points in 73 games. He is a +33 with six penalty minutes, 34 power-play points, two shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 221 shots on goal, 542 faceoff wins, 52 blocked shots, 22 hits, 28 takeaways, and 84 giveaways.

Both of Eichel’s shorthanded points came in a 6-3 Golden Knights win over the San Jose Sharks on December 27. Eichel first set up defenseman Brayden McNabb of Davidson, Saskatchewan with a shorthanded assist at 1:03 of the third period to tie the game at three. Eichel then scored the game-winning goal shorthanded from Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba and McNabb 26 seconds later at 1:26 of the third period on the same Sharks power-play to put the Golden Knights up 4-3.

Golden Knights in 2024-25

Vegas currently leads the Pacific Division with 98 points. With a record of 45 wins, 21 regulation losses and eight losses in extra time, they are five points up on the second place Los Angeles Kings.