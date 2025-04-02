NHL News and Rumors

Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel named NHL First Star for the month of March

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25767138_168396541_lowres-2

Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Month of March according to Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News on Tuesday. In 14 games, Eichel had eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points. He was also a +8 with 10 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 40 shots on goal, 97 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, three hits, six takeaways, and 16 giveaways.

Eichel’s two game winning goals

Eichel’s first game-winning goal for the month of March came on March 5 in a 5-2 Golden Knights win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Eichel scored on the power-play from defenseman Noah Hanifin of Boston, Massachusetts and Pavel Dorofeyev of Nizhny Tagil, Russia with four minutes and 47 seconds left in the first period to put the Golden Knights up 3-0 at the time. Eichel then had the game-winning goal on March 23 in a 4-2 Golden Knights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Once again, Eichel put the Golden Knights up 3-0. This time, he scored from defenseman Zach Whitecloud of Brandon, Manitoba with 47 seconds left in the first period.

Eichel’s two noteworthy games

Eichel had one goal and three assists for four points in a 6-3 Golden Knights win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 22. He then had his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on March 25 in a 5-1 Golden Knights win over the Minnesota Wild.

Eichel in 2024-25

This season Eichel has 27 goals and 66 assists for 93 points in 73 games. He is a +33 with six penalty minutes, 34 power-play points, two shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 221 shots on goal, 542 faceoff wins, 52 blocked shots, 22 hits, 28 takeaways, and 84 giveaways.

Both of Eichel’s shorthanded points came in a 6-3 Golden Knights win over the San Jose Sharks on December 27. Eichel first set up defenseman Brayden McNabb of Davidson, Saskatchewan with a shorthanded assist at 1:03 of the third period to tie the game at three. Eichel then scored the game-winning goal shorthanded from Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba and McNabb 26 seconds later at 1:26 of the third period on the same Sharks power-play to put the Golden Knights up 4-3.

Golden Knights in 2024-25

Vegas currently leads the Pacific Division with 98 points. With a record of 45 wins, 21 regulation losses and eight losses in extra time, they are five points up on the second place Los Angeles Kings.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25767138_168396541_lowres-2

Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel named NHL First Star for the month of March

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  39min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24744223_168396541_lowres-2
Nico Hischier records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 30 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
Jason Robertson records sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 27 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25767138_168396541_lowres-2
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel records fifth NHL career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 26 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24458436_168396541_lowres-2
Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25744231_168396541_lowres-2
Tomas Hertl records eighth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 23 2025
More News
Arrow to top