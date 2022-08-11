Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is to miss the entire 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season after the announcement that he will need hip surgery according to TSN on Thursday. The 31-year-old goaltender from Gothenburg, Sweden was to be counted on as a key contributor to a Golden Knights squad that shockingly missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they were expected to contend for a Pacific Division title.

2021-22 NHL season

Lehner played in 44 games and had a record of 23 wins and 17 regulation losses, along with two losses in extra time. He also had one shutout, a goals against average of 2.83 and a save percentage of .907. Lehner’s shutout came in a 1-0 Golden Knights win over the Washington Capitals on January 24, 2022. Lehner made 34 saves for his 17th career shutout and his third with the Golden Knights. This was a rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, which was won by the Capitals in five games.

NHL Career

Lehner has played 12 seasons in the National Hockey League with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights. In 364 games, he had a record of 152 wins, 141 regulation losses and 49 losses in extra time. Lehner has a career goals against average of 2.71, and save percentage of .917.

Two-time William M. Jennings Trophy Winner

Lehner won the William M. Jennings Trophy while with the Islanders in 2018-19. Three years ago Lehner and Thomas Greiss of Fussen, Germany teamed up for the Islanders and gave up a NHL least 196 goals. Then Lehner won the William M. Jennings Trophy again while with the Golden Knights in 2020-21. Lehner and Canadian Olympic gold medalist Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel, Quebec teamed up for Vegas and gave up a NHL least 124 goals.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winner

In addition to winning the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2018-19, Lehner won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that same season. The award is presented to the player that exemplifies the most perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Lehner had experienced addiction and mental health issues, but was able to overcome those serious personal issues and have a stellar season for the Islanders. Interestingly, this was the only NHL season for Lehner with the Islanders as he later signed as a free agent with the Blackhawks.

Where do the Golden Knights go from here?

At this time, the Golden Knights will be going with a goaltending tandem of Laurent Brossoit of Port Alberni, British Columbia and Logan Thompson of Calgary, Alberta. Brossoit has been very inconsistent throughout his NHL career. During his time with the Edmonton Oilers to begin his career, Brossoit had two seasons where he played admirably (2.01 goals against average in 2014-15, and 1.99 goals against average in 2016-17), but then two seasons where he mightily struggled (3.61 goals against average in 2015-16 and 3.24 goals against average in 2017-18).

This past season Brossoit had a record of 10 wins, nine regulation losses, three losses in extra time, one shutout, a goals against average of 2.90 and a save percentage of .895. Thompson had a record of 10 wins, five regulation losses, three losses in extra time, one shutout, a goals against average of 2.68, and a save percentage of .914.