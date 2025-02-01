Golden Knights sign left winger Brandon Saad

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed left winger Brandon Saad of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million according to nhl.com. The signing of Saad came after the forward was recently released by the St. Louis Blues.

Saad’s demotion and terminated contract

Saad was placed on waivers by the Blues in late January. The Blues then sent Saad down to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. After Saad refused the demotion, the Blues terminated his contract, and as a result the Blues forward forfeited the final year of his contract where he was to make $5.425 million.

Fifth National Hockey League team

The Vegas Golden Knights will be Salad’s fifth National Hockey League team. He previously played seven seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. Saad was with them for two stints. The first time from 2011 to 2015, and again from 2017 to 2020. Saad also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015 to 2017, the Colorado Avalanche from 2020 to 2021, and the Blues since 2021.

Saad’s 2024-25 season

This season, Saad has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 43 games. He was a career-worst -14 with six penalty minutes, two power-play points, 75 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, seven hits, 13 takeaways and 28 giveaways.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner

Saad won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. The first came in 2013 as Chicago beat the Boston Bruins in the final and the second came in 2015 as Chicago beat the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup playoffs, Saad had nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 46 games. He was a +4 with 10 penalty minutes, three game-winning goals, 109 shots on goal, 10 faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, 63 hits, 26 takeaways, and 20 giveaways.

All-Star

Saad was an All-Star with the Blue Jackets in 2015-16. He had 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points in 78 games. He was a +1 with 14 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one shorthanded point, seven game-winning goals, 233 shots on goal, 19 faceoff wins, 25 blocked shots, 43 hits, 33 takeaways, and 31 giveaways. The shorthanded point was an assist on a goal by Boone Jenner of Dorchester, Ontario on March 22, 2016 in a 3-2 Blue Jackets win over the Philadelphia Flyers.