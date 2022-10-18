Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Predictions, Odds and Best Bets For Week 1

The NBA season finally gets underway on Tuesday evening after an intriguing pre-season, and Week 1 kicks off with some heavyweight clashes including the Warriors versus the Lakers.

Golden State are the reigning NBA champions after storming to a third title in six seasons last campaign, and they will receive their championship rings prior to the game.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 pm ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and we are getting ready for game by offering up some of our top picks and predictions as well as taking a look at the latest odds.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Top Picks

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Week 1 Free Bet

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 1: Lakers +6 @ +100 with BetOnline

Kicking things off with our first pick, we are going out on a limb and predicting the visitors to spoil the Warriors’ championship parade in Week 1.

The Lakers certainly had a season to forget last year, and most bettors are swinging the way of the Warriors given their spectacular victory; 66% of spread bets and 73% of the money has gone to Golden State.

After watching the post-season from home, LA went out to fortify their team ready for a fresh season, hiring Darvin Ham to be their new head coach while acquiring Patrick Beverly and Dennis Schroeder to increase their depth.

Gym hours pic.twitter.com/lJjiAkrj39 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 17, 2022

The return of Anthony Davis will do them a world of good having only appeared in 40 games last season, but he averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game when fit and a long rest in the offseason should give him a new lease of life.

It is interesting to note that the Warriors had the league’s second-worst turnover rate (15.0%), and with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at full tilt after a substantial rest, this could be the cause of trouble for the home side.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 2: Both Teams to Score +110 @ +134 with BetOnline

Although the Lakers failed to hit 90 points in their latest preseason game against a stout Sacramento defence, we are expecting both teams to hit the 110 mark. Rewind to just over a week ago, these two sides met in a high scoring preseason with both teams hitting over 120 points.

Last season, Golden State outscored its implied point total for this matchup (116) 32 times, while the 114.8-point average implied total last season for Los Angeles is over five more points than the team’s 109-point implied total in this matchup.

There is just too much offensive firepower on display from both sides of the court, and the over/under spread is set at 225 (@110 with BetOnline) which has been achieved in the last four meetings.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 3: LeBron James Over 41.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists @ -108 with BetOnline

Lastly, we are tipping LeBron James to begin his season with a flourish.

Along with Anthony Davis, James was part of the foundation that won the NBA title less than three years ago and he remains at the top of his game despite nearing his 38th birthday.

The 18-time All-NBA selection still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. Not only did he average over three points above the implied total for this selection, he has also beaten it in six of nine games against Golden State while hitting the mark in the last four consecutive meetings.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds