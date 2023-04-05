Golf Channel experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson — all six former winners will be competing. Check out the Golf Channel picks and predictions here.

Senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the 2023 Masters Tournament below. Rory McIlroy (+750) is the favorite to win this year’s tournament, according to BetOnline. Scottie Scheffler (+775) has next-best odds. Golf Channel predictions are below.

Furthermore, Ryan Lavnar is picking Scottie Scheffler to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. “I would put Scottie Scheffler at the top of my list of favorites,” explained Lavnar. “I do think he’s earned that distinction. It’s been three players in the history of the Masters to have gone back-to-back, none since Tiger Woods. … I think Scottie is uniquely qualified to handle that.”

Next, Rex Hoggard believes Rory McIlroy can potentially win this year’s Masters. The Golf Channel analyst thinks the Rors should be ranked higher than Jon Rahm. “I would put Rory slightly ahead of Jon Rahm for no other reason than Rory seeming like he’s in a better place,” said Hoggard. “His finishes are better here. … I like where Rory’s mind is as far as — ‘Ok, I’ve done this 14 times. I know what I’ve done wrong, and I know to avoid getting off to a bad start.’ He’s here to finally win one.”

Lastly, Lavnar thinks Will Zalatoris is an underrated pick to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. “It’s Will Zalatoris. I know you’re not going to qualify him as a dark horse,” added Lavnar. “I know the way we play this game. I’ve done this before. But the way he plays this golf course, he seems to have this one figured out.

“So, I don’t feel ‘dark horse’ is the best term used to describe this pick. He’s no underdog. Zalatoris can beat everyone else here.” Other Golf Channel expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the Masters 2023 are on the main page.

