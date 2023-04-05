Golf News and Rumors

Golf Channel Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Golf Channel Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Golf Channel experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson — all six former winners will be competing. Check out the Golf Channel picks and predictions here.

Senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the 2023 Masters Tournament below. Rory McIlroy (+750) is the favorite to win this year’s tournament, according to BetOnline. Scottie Scheffler (+775) has next-best odds. Golf Channel predictions are below.

Best Golf Betting Sites For Masters 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

Golf Channel Expert Picks And Predictions For The 2023 Masters

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have provided their picks and predictions for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Explanations from the Golf Channel experts are featured below. Rory McIlroy (+750) is the betting favorite to win the tournament, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+775). Last year, McIlory placed second behind Scheffler. In 2021, Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters by one stroke over Will Zalatoris.

Scottie Scheffler (+775)

Furthermore, Ryan Lavnar is picking Scottie Scheffler to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. “I would put Scottie Scheffler at the top of my list of favorites,” explained Lavnar. “I do think he’s earned that distinction. It’s been three players in the history of the Masters to have gone back-to-back, none since Tiger Woods. … I think Scottie is uniquely qualified to handle that.”

Bet On Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy (+750)

Next, Rex Hoggard believes Rory McIlroy can potentially win this year’s Masters. The Golf Channel analyst thinks the Rors should be ranked higher than Jon Rahm. “I would put Rory slightly ahead of Jon Rahm for no other reason than Rory seeming like he’s in a better place,” said Hoggard. “His finishes are better here. … I like where Rory’s mind is as far as — ‘Ok, I’ve done this 14 times. I know what I’ve done wrong, and I know to avoid getting off to a bad start.’ He’s here to finally win one.”

Bet On Rory McIlroy

Will Zalatoris (+5000)

Lastly, Lavnar thinks Will Zalatoris is an underrated pick to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. “It’s Will Zalatoris. I know you’re not going to qualify him as a dark horse,” added Lavnar. “I know the way we play this game. I’ve done this before. But the way he plays this golf course, he seems to have this one figured out.

“So, I don’t feel ‘dark horse’ is the best term used to describe this pick. He’s no underdog. Zalatoris can beat everyone else here.” Other Golf Channel expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the Masters 2023 are on the main page.

Bet On Will Zalatoris

Golf Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors Golf Picks News
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Golf Magazine Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Golf Magazine Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image James Foglio  •  4min
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Channel Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Golf Channel Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  46min
Golf News and Rumors
Golf.com Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Golf.com Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Masters
3 Things We Learned About The Masters Champions Dinner
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Golf News and Rumors
master par 3
2023 Masters Par 3 Contest: When and Where to Watch if the Curse Can Be Broken?
Author image David Evans  •  4h
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Sleepers: Conners, Kim Among Best Longshots Bets
Masters 2023 Sleepers: Conners, Kim Among Best Longshots Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Find the Golf Digest expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Masters, along with their best bets to win at Augusta National
Golf Digest Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
More News
Arrow to top