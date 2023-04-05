Golf.com Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Golf.com experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters. Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson — all six former winners will be competing. Check out the Golf.com picks and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy (+750) has yet win the Masters. However, the PGA Tour veteran is the betting favorite to win this year’s tournament, per BetOnline. Experts Ryan Barath and Marley Sims like the three-time FedEx Cup winner.

Meanwhile, Alan Bastable and Jessica Marksbury are favoring Scottie Scheffler (+775) to become the next champ. Josh Berhow is also riding with Jordan Spieth (+2000) this time. Golf.com predictions are below.

Golf.com Expert Picks And Predictions For The 2023 Masters

Our golf scouts here at The Sports Daily have analyzed various picks and predictions from Golf.com experts. Explanations from Ryan Barath, Marley Sims, Alan Bastable, and Scottie Scheffler are featured below. As stated above, Rory McIlroy (+750) is the clear-cut favorite to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. Scottie Scheffler (+775) has second-best odds. Jordan Spieth (+2000) ranks fourth on BetOnline’s list.

First off, Ryan Barath and Marley Sims believe Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters Tournament. “I hate to do this, but the heart wants what the heart wants,” said Barath. “Although he’s had a few ups and downs leading into the tournament, I can’t help but think he’s looking good after his performance at the match play and the equipment tweaks he’s made to the driver and putter.

“Add on last year’s high finish and how he has talked about some great play at Augusta during recent visits — and he’s my winner.” Sims agrees with Barath’s prediction. “Seven top-10 finishes in the past nine years,” said Sims. “A second-place showing last year. It’s McIlroy’s turn.”

Next, Alan Bastable and Jessica Marksbury of Golf.com are picking Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters 2023. “Let’s not overthink this one, people,” explains Bastable. “Scheffler isn’t only a proven winner at ANGC, but he also hasn’t finished worse than 12th — anywhere — since before Halloween. Scary good, indeed!

“Rory and Rahm are rightfully right there with him as the faves, but from that group, Scheffler feels like the least prone to do something unpredictable. This week, the chalk pick is the right pick.”

Marksbury thinks Scheffler can win this one as well. “I’m shocked there isn’t more love for the defending champ here!” said the golf analyst. “Yes, he’s the odds-on favorite, and for good reason: Scheffler is a machine. He hasn’t had a finish outside of the Top 12 since October.”

Lastly, Josh Berhow is counting on Jordan Spieth to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. “It seems like a Jordan Spieth kind of week, and I wish I had better insight than that, but we all know by now that Jordan is unpredictable. He’s not lights-out in any particular strokes gained category and missed the cut here for the first time last year, but it’s always been a place where he’s played well and his game fits Augusta National.

“I’m betting on Spieth — with some help from a crazy-low Saturday round — riding a streaky putter and winning his second green jacket.” Berhow’s sleeper pick is Tommy Fleetwood (+8500). Fleetwood has 29th-ranked odds to win this year’s tournament. Other Golf.com expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the Masters 2023 are on the main page.

