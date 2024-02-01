The PGA Tour will tee off for the second signature event of the season at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Thursday. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will bring together 80 of the best golfers in the world and celebrities to compete in Pebble Beach, California.

Despite featuring a smaller field, it’s stacked with some of the world’s best golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and more. The top analysts at Golf Digest have released their AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks for this weekend, including three winners with odds of +1600 or higher.

Viktor Hovland (+1600)

Max Homa (+1800)

Byeong-Hun An (+5000)

Viktor Hovland (+1600)

Hovland will make his second start this year at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After finishing T22 at the Sentry, he heads back to a familiar course, where he won the U.S. Amateur and low-amateur finish at the 2019 U.S. Open.

He’s excelled at Pebble Beach and is one of the only players in the field to succeed on the course under different conditions. Regardless of weather conditions, Hovland should feel at home at Pebble Beach.

Max Homa (+1800)

Since last July, Homa has had eight straight top-15 finishes. He’s quietly been one of the biggest threats on the field. Of his six wins on the Tour, Homa has won four of those in his home state of California.

He loves the West Coast Swing and should be very comfortable at Pebble Beach. Homa has been gaining six strokes against the field in his last 10 starts and has three straight top-15 finishes at AT&T. At +1800 odds, it’s hard not to take a shot with Homa here.

Byeong-Hun An (+5000)

On his way to a win, An has opened the year with two consecutive top-four finishes. He plays well on short courses and has one of the world’s best short games on the Tour.

He gained strokes putting in all of his career starts at Pebble Beach. However, he finished T-37 last year, he gained 0.45 strokes with his driver and irons in the first two rounds. Now, he’s suddenly averaging better numbers per round off the tee in his last 20 starts.