Golf News and Rumors

Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

The PGA Tour will be heading to Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It’s the second last event of the season and the field is not very strong, opening up the doors for everyone in the field.

The experts at Golf Digest locked in their favorite picks this weekend with no smaller odds than +2200. The odds are priced long for the Bermuda Championship due to the even playing field.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

  • Akshay Bhatia (+2200)
  • Lucas Glover (+2200)
  • Alex Smalley (+2200)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Akshay Bhatia (+2200)

It’s another tropical location, which means Akshay Bhatia will be in the mix this weekend. He’s a prolific scorer, ranked 12th in birdie-or-better percentage on the tour this season.

His putting has improved a lot in the last year, going from one of the worst on the Tour to average. He’s fresh off a T-10 in Cabo and will be playing in another tropical location, where he’s always done damage.

Bet on Akshay Bhatia (+3000)

Lucas Glover (+2200)

Priced at +2200, Glover is an obvious pick this weekend. He’s the guy to beat in the field. There are only a few pro players at the end of the year who are better than him.

He didn’t play well at the World Wide Technology Championship but used it as a practice round for the Bermuda Championship. He’s already won on this course before in 2009 at the PGA Grand Slam of Golf Event. Glover has prior experience and is one of the best in the field, he’s an obvious choice this weekend.

Bet onLucas Glover (+2200)

Alex Smalley (+2200)

Looking to get into the winner’s circle, Alex Smalley is getting his best opportunity yet. The Duke University product is a perfect fit for Port Royal. He’s already recorded back-to-back top-12 finishes in both of his appearances here.

Smalley ranks 2nd in the field at generating birdie opportunities, 5th in proximity from 100-to-125 yards, 13th around the green on Bermuda courses, 8th on shorter courses, and 8th in ball-striking in windy conditions. He’ll fit well into the conditions in Bermuda this weekend.

Bet on Alex Smalley (+2200)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Norlander and Hall Are Among Best Longshot Bets

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Norlander and Hall Are Among Best Longshot Bets

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12s
Golf News and Rumors
What is the cost of a Port Royal Golf Course membership?
Port Royal Golf Course Membership Cost, Yearly Dues, & Amenities
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7min
Golf News and Rumors
Erik van Rooyen Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Erik van Rooyen Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12min
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Scorecard For Port Royal Golf Course
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Scorecard For Port Royal Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15min
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 7 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top