The PGA Tour will be heading to Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It’s the second last event of the season and the field is not very strong, opening up the doors for everyone in the field.

The experts at Golf Digest locked in their favorite picks this weekend with no smaller odds than +2200. The odds are priced long for the Bermuda Championship due to the even playing field.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks.

Akshay Bhatia (+2200)

It’s another tropical location, which means Akshay Bhatia will be in the mix this weekend. He’s a prolific scorer, ranked 12th in birdie-or-better percentage on the tour this season.

His putting has improved a lot in the last year, going from one of the worst on the Tour to average. He’s fresh off a T-10 in Cabo and will be playing in another tropical location, where he’s always done damage.

Lucas Glover (+2200)

Priced at +2200, Glover is an obvious pick this weekend. He’s the guy to beat in the field. There are only a few pro players at the end of the year who are better than him.

He didn’t play well at the World Wide Technology Championship but used it as a practice round for the Bermuda Championship. He’s already won on this course before in 2009 at the PGA Grand Slam of Golf Event. Glover has prior experience and is one of the best in the field, he’s an obvious choice this weekend.

Alex Smalley (+2200)

Looking to get into the winner’s circle, Alex Smalley is getting his best opportunity yet. The Duke University product is a perfect fit for Port Royal. He’s already recorded back-to-back top-12 finishes in both of his appearances here.

Smalley ranks 2nd in the field at generating birdie opportunities, 5th in proximity from 100-to-125 yards, 13th around the green on Bermuda courses, 8th on shorter courses, and 8th in ball-striking in windy conditions. He’ll fit well into the conditions in Bermuda this weekend.

