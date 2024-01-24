The PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The field is loaded with eight top 20 players including Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and more.

For the first time this season, the field is going to be challenge with the long course at Torrey Pines. The experts at Golf Digest have already locked in their favorite picks this weekend with no one selecting a winner with lower odds than +1200.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

Collin Morikawa (+1200)

Keegan Bradley (+3000)

Sahith Theegala (+3000)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Farmers Insurance Open picks.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Farmers Insurance Open 2024

Collin Morikawa (+1200)

The last few weeks have produced a lot of longshot winners due to the lack of difficulty of the courses. They were very low-scoring scores that had higher greens-in-regulation percentages which ultimately meant tee-to-green wasn’t the biggest factor.

This week at Torrey Pines, it’s the first real challenge for the field. The last six of 10 winners came with odds +2500 odds or below due to the difficulty of the course. One of the best picks this weekend is Collin Morikawa, who’s had tons of success at Torrey Pines. He’s the number one iron player in the field and looks to be in form after a T5 finish at the Sentry.

Keegan Bradley (+3000)

Despite sitting at +3000 odds, Keegan Bradley’s game matches up perfectly at Torrey Pines. He hits long and straight off the tee. He can launch with his long irons and gain strokes on approach.

Bradley plays well on Poa greens and has a great course history at Torrey Pines. He was the runner-up last year at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Sony Open. He’s an easy bet at +3000 odds.

Sahith Theegala (+3000)

Back in his home state, Sahith Theegala will make his third start this season. He finished 2nd at the Sentry but didn’t make the cut at the Sony Open. Now he returns to the Golden State where he’s always played well.

In his last three California starts, Theegala has finished first, sixth, and fourth. His fourth-place finish was at Torrey Pines. He’s always played well at home making all 12 cuts last year. Theegala has a great putter and is a strong iron player. After missing the cut at the Sony Open, look for him to come out strong at the Farmers Insurance Open.