The PGA Tour will close out its time on the West Coast with a trip to Riviera Country Club on Thursday for the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

There will be only 70 players on the field, including the top 50 players from last year’s FedEx Cup leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele are expected to be joined by Tiger Woods, who will be making his first appearance of the 2024 season.

Despite the strong field, the experts at Golf Digest have already locked in their favorite picks this weekend with no one selecting a winner with lower than +1600 odds.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Sam Burns (+2100)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Genesis Invitational picks.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Genesis Invitational 2024

Justin Thomas (+1100)

Thomas hasn’t had a victory since 2022 but he might suddenly be back in top form. He started the year off with five straight top-12 finishes and has been knocking on the door of his next victory.

Thomas is fresh off a 12th-place finish at the Phoenix Open in which he gained strokes in all four major categories. He returns to the Genesis Invitational where he’s recorded four top 10s in nine appearances.

Sam Burns (+2100)

Burns has started the season off hot. He finished T3 at the Phoenix Open, 10th at Pebble Beach, and sixth at PGA West.

He’s played well at Riviera in the past with his best finish being third at the 2021 Genesis Invitational. He’s one of the best ball strikers in the field with three straight top 10 finishes. Burns first win on the Tour was the Valspar Championship, which is a ball-strikers event similar to the Genesis.



Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Aberg started the season off strong with two top 10 finishes including a second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Swedish player is in great form and has killed the West Coast Swing, gaining over nine strokes combined tee-to-green at both Torrey Pines and Pebble Beach.

Now, he heads to Riviera to play on his favorite surface, giving him an edge at the Genesis Invitational.