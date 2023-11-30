The PGA Tour will be heading to the Bahamas for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Despite being an unofficial event, it’s the last stop on the PGA Tour for the 2023 season.

The experts at Golf Digest have released their picks for the Hero World Challenge. Due to the size of the field and the caliber of talent, the odds are short this weekend. However, fans are able to cash in on some competitive odds for world-class players like Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Cameron Young (+1800)

Rickie Fowler (+2500)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Hero World Challenge picks.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Hero World Challenge 2023

It was a rather disappointing season for Justin Thomas but he’s been playing much better over his last few events. He had back-to-back top-five finishes at the Fortinet Championship and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The Hero World Challenge will hit close to home for him, especially given his close relationship with tournament host Tiger Woods. At Albany, Thomas has recorded three top-five finishes in a row and has one of the highest true strokes-gained figures at this course.

Cameron Young (+1800)

Cameron Young will come into the tournament with a lot of confidence after riding to a third-place finish here last year.

While it would not be an official PGA Tour win, a victory in the Bahamas would be a huge step toward a successful 2024 year. It’s a great spot for him to get some confidence and spring himself forward next year like the tournament has done for players like Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.



Rickie Fowler (+2500)

With a win at the Hero World Challenge already under his belt, Rickie Fowler always plays well at this event. He heads into the tournament in great form and his irons and putters have been hot.

Look for Fowler to win his second title at Albany this weekend.