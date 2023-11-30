Golf News and Rumors

Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Hero World Challenge 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Hero World Challenge 2023

The PGA Tour will be heading to the Bahamas for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Despite being an unofficial event, it’s the last stop on the PGA Tour for the 2023 season.

The experts at Golf Digest have released their picks for the Hero World Challenge. Due to the size of the field and the caliber of talent, the odds are short this weekend. However, fans are able to cash in on some competitive odds for world-class players like Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

  • Justin Thomas (+1400)
  • Cameron Young (+1800)
  • Rickie Fowler (+2500)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Hero World Challenge picks.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Hero World Challenge 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Justin Thomas (+1400)

It was a rather disappointing season for Justin Thomas but he’s been playing much better over his last few events. He had back-to-back top-five finishes at the Fortinet Championship and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The Hero World Challenge will hit close to home for him, especially given his close relationship with tournament host Tiger Woods. At Albany, Thomas has recorded three top-five finishes in a row and has one of the highest true strokes-gained figures at this course.

Bet on Justin Thomas (+1400)

Cameron Young (+1800)

Cameron Young will come into the tournament with a lot of confidence after riding to a third-place finish here last year.

While it would not be an official PGA Tour win, a victory in the Bahamas would be a huge step toward a successful 2024 year. It’s a great spot for him to get some confidence and spring himself forward next year like the tournament has done for players like Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

Bet on Cameron Young (+1800)

Rickie Fowler (+2500)

With a win at the Hero World Challenge already under his belt, Rickie Fowler always plays well at this event. He heads into the tournament in great form and his irons and putters have been hot.

Look for Fowler to win his second title at Albany this weekend.

Bet on Rickie Fowler (+2500)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Albany Golf Course Scorecard For Hero World Challenge 2023

Albany Golf Course Scorecard For Hero World Challenge 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  33min
Golf News and Rumors
Hero World Challenge 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Hero World Challenge 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  36min
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does a Albany Golf Course Membership Cost?
How Much Does an Albany Golf Course Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  31min
Golf News and Rumors
Hero World Challenge 2023 History, Past Winners & Results
Hero World Challenge 2023 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23h
Golf News and Rumors
Hero World Challenge 2023 Purse and Payouts Winner’s Share Set At $1M
Hero World Challenge 2023 Purse and Payouts Winner’s Share Set At $1M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Hero World Challenge 2023 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Hero World Challenge 2023 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 28 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Is The Sportsbooks' Biggest Liability at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods Is The Sportsbooks’ Biggest Liability at Hero World Challenge
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top