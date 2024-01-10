Golf News and Rumors

Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024

Gia Nguyen
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024

The PGA Tour heads over to Honolulu for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. While the season opened with the Sentry last week, the Sony Open will feature less star power, which opens the doors for lesser-known players to hoist the trophy at Waialae Country Club.

The field will only feature 20 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Rankings and the odds are priced fairly close with Ludvig Aberg opening as the favorite at +1800. As a result, the odds are priced long for the Sony Open due to the even playing field, which means golf fans can cash in big this weekend.

The experts at Golf Digest have already locked in their favorite picks this weekend with no one selecting a winner with lower odds than +2000.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

  • Russell Henley (+2000)
  • Corey Conners (+2200)
  • Chris Kirk (+2400)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Sony Open in Hawaii picks.

Russell Henley (+2000)

It was a tough weekend for Russell Henley at the Sentry, where he finished 58th in a 59-man field. Henley had the chance to shake off some nerves and rust before heading back to Waialae, a course he loves.

Henley is one of the more consistent players on the field with his irons. He has a strong approach game, which will be useful this weekend. He had a win back in 2013, and if he’s in form at Waialae, he’ll be tough to beat.

Bet on Russell Henley (+2000)

Corey Conners (+2200)

A lot of eyes will be on Corey Conners this weekend. Some keys to success at Waialae Country Club include short-to-middle iron play and course experience, both of which, Conners has in the bag.

The Canadian ranks top 10 in the field in short-to-middle iron play proximity and has already recorded four consecutive top 12 finishes at the Sony Open in his career. Over the last few years, he’s been knocking on the door for a win at the Sony Open but has yet to secure a win.

Coming off a strong performance at Kapalua, 2024 could be the year for Conners to find his way to the top of the leaderboard.

Bet on Corey Conners (+2200)

Chris Kirk (+2400)

Another player who has a great track record at Waialae Country Club is Chris Kirk. He is fresh off of an impressive win at Kapalua and will be riding his wave of confidence into another course that he has performed well at in the past.

Kirk was the runner-up at the Sony Open in 2021 and 2014. He also has had two top-five finishes at the tournament, including one last year. His elite iron play won him the Sentry, which will be the key stat to watch this weekend.

After his win at Kapalua, it’s an obvious choice to ride with Kirk again this weekend.

Bet on Chris Kirk (+2400)
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
