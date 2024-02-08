The PGA Tour continues the West Coast Swing as it stops in Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2024 Phoenix Open. Despite being scheduled in between two signature events, the Phoenix Open is a beloved fan event and brings out one of the strongest crowds of the year.

As the field prepares to take on the people at TPC Scottsdale, the experts at Golf Digest have already locked in their favorite picks this weekend with no one selecting a winner with lower than +1100 odds.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

Justin Thomas (+1100)

Byeong Hun An (+3300)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s WM Phoenix Open picks.

Justin Thomas (+1100)

It’s time to jump on the Justin Thomas bandwagon. After Thomas had one of the worst career starts last year, he’s back with a vengeance in 2024. Thomas is coming off a T-3 at the American Express and a T-6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He’s historically played well at TPC Scottsdale, with four top-10 finishes in his past five starts here. Thomas is third in strokes gained per round at TPC Scottsdale and gains nearly two and a half strokes on approach at Pebble Beach.

At TPC Scottsdale, he’s had a good putting history, running in the top 20 in the field throughout his career.

Byeong Hun An (+3300)

TPC Scottsdale is a very long course which is fitting for Byeong Hun An who has a lot of distance off the tee. His putter has been on fire this year and has played very well.

The Korean has two top-five finishes this year and finished T31 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s top 10 this year putting from five-to-15 feet on the Tour.

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Despite what he’s priced at, Hideki Matsuyama loves the Phoenix Open and could offer bettors some added value this week. He’s a two-time champion at the Phoenix Open and has five other finishes of T16 or better.

TPC Scottsdale is a familiar course that Matsuyama knows very well. Even last year when he lost nearly five strokes on approach, Matsuyama still found a way to crack the top 30. He’s fresh off at T13th at the Farmers Insurance Open and should be in great form to contend at the Phoenix Open.