Golf News and Rumors

Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win WM Phoenix Open 2024

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win WM Phoenix Open 2024

The PGA Tour continues the West Coast Swing as it stops in Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2024 Phoenix Open. Despite being scheduled in between two signature events, the Phoenix Open is a beloved fan event and brings out one of the strongest crowds of the year.

As the field prepares to take on the people at TPC Scottsdale, the experts at Golf Digest have already locked in their favorite picks this weekend with no one selecting a winner with lower than +1100 odds.

Here are the Golf Digest picks this weekend:

  • Justin Thomas (+1100)
  • Byeong Hun An (+3300)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s WM Phoenix Open picks.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for WM Phoenix Open 2024

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
125% Sign Up Bonus + Up to 30 Risk Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
Double Your Money Twice Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Justin Thomas (+1100)

It’s time to jump on the Justin Thomas bandwagon. After Thomas had one of the worst career starts last year, he’s back with a vengeance in 2024. Thomas is coming off a T-3 at the American Express and a T-6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He’s historically played well at TPC Scottsdale, with four top-10 finishes in his past five starts here. Thomas is third in strokes gained per round at TPC Scottsdale and gains nearly two and a half strokes on approach at Pebble Beach.

At TPC Scottsdale, he’s had a good putting history, running in the top 20 in the field throughout his career.

Bet on Justin Thomas (+1100)

Byeong Hun An (+3300)

TPC Scottsdale is a very long course which is fitting for Byeong Hun An who has a lot of distance off the tee. His putter has been on fire this year and has played very well.

The Korean has two top-five finishes this year and finished T31 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s top 10 this year putting from five-to-15 feet on the Tour.

Bet on Byeong Hun An (+3300)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Despite what he’s priced at, Hideki Matsuyama loves the Phoenix Open and could offer bettors some added value this week. He’s a two-time champion at the Phoenix Open and has five other finishes of T16 or better.

TPC Scottsdale is a familiar course that Matsuyama knows very well. Even last year when he lost nearly five strokes on approach, Matsuyama still found a way to crack the top 30. He’s fresh off at T13th at the Farmers Insurance Open and should be in great form to contend at the Phoenix Open.

Bet on Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

WM Phoenix Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2min
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Purse Down 56% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.58M
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Purse Down 56% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.58M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 7 2024
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost?
How Much Does A TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 7 2024
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Scorecard For TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Scorecard For TPC Scottsdale
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 7 2024
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
WM Phoenix Open Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 7 2024
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Golf Picks
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 6 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Hovland, Schauffele Withdraw From 2024 Phoenix Open With No Explanation
Hovland, Schauffele Withdraw From 2024 Phoenix Open With No Explanation
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top