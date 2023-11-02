The PGA Tour is heading to Mexico this weekend for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. The field isn’t going to be as strong at El Cardonal this weekend opening up the doors for any player to win. Many golfers in the field like Ludvig Aberg and Stephan Jaeger have been knocking on the door for their first win.

The experts of Golf Digest have locked in their best bets this weekend picking some popular picks like Akshay Bhatia, Ludvig Aberg, and Stephan Jaeger.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s World Wide Technology Championship picks.

Ludvig Aberg (+900)

It’s only a matter of time before Ludvig Aberg finds his first win on the PGA Tour. The El Cardonal course fits perfectly to his game and should give him plenty of birdie opportunities, something he already does on a regular basis. He hits around 4.93 birdies per round and his the best stat in the field. Aberg been close this fall with a runner-up at Sanderson Farms Championship and followed it up with a T13 at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Stephan Jaeger (+2800)

Looking for his first win, Stephan Jaeger is ready for his breakthrough to the winner’s circle. Jaeger is the best iron player in the field ranking 11th in proximity from 175 yards to 200 and 14th in proximity from 200 yards plus.

He’s decent from distance off the tee and ranks third in birdies or better gained, second in par five, 14th on Paspalum courses, and fifth in easy-scoring conditions. He already has played well twice in Mexico with a 15th and 19th at Vidanta Vallarta. During the fall schedule, Jaeger gained over five strokes ball striking.

Akshay Bhatia (+3000)

Akshay Bhatia is a popular pick this weekend despite his iron game. However, it’s tough not to back him at a Paspalum resort course. His track record is too good to ignore. Between Mexico and the Islands last year, Bhatia finished T4, T-24 and T-2. In Cabo, it’s easy to see him back in the winner’s circle.