The 2023 Memorial Tournament is set to tee off on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Golf Digest’s experts have released their picks for the 2023 Memorial Tournament. While the top picks include Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas. Golf Digest even released a few great longshots this weekend, including Sahith Theegala and Ryan Fox. With $20 million on the line for the last elevated event before the U.S. Open, this weekend promises an exciting weekend of golf at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Scroll down below to learn more about the Golf Digest expert picks for the 2023 Memorial.

Patrick Cantlay (+900)

While Patrick Cantlay has yet to win an event this year, he’s been playing some of his best golf coming into this weekend’s tournament. He finds himself in great form, gaining more than 10 strokes ball striking at the PGA Championship and Players Championship.

In his last nine starts, he’s earned seven top-10 finishes. Cantlay currently sits at No.4 on the Official World Golf Rankings and has an unbelievable record at Muirfield Village.

To top it all off, he has won the Memorial Tournament twice, and in the last four years, he’s been outside the top five just once.



Justin Thomas (+3000)

Things are starting to settle down for Justin Thomas.

His short game is beginning to stabilize and he’s driving the ball really well. Despite his T65 finish at the PGA Championship, Thomas has had a pretty strong season, missing only one cut this year.

Thomas has played well at Muirfield Village Golf Club in the past as well, making three top 20s in the past five years.



Sahith Theegala (+6000)

Sahith Theegala has had some previous experience at Muirfield. He’s teed off twice with a T-32 finish in 2021 and T-5 last year.

Now, he enters the Jack Nicklaus-designed course playing better than he has in his prior two appearances. Although he’s still adjusting to the Tour, Theegala has been constantly improving. He’s adapting to different courses each week and will be a menace this weekend.

If he starts getting going with his putter, Theegala could earn his first win at the 2023 Memorial Tournament.



Ryan Fox (+20000)

According to Golf Digest, Ryan Fox is a must-play longshot this weekend. He had a solid weekend at Colonial Country Club, where he finished T-21. It was an impressive finish for Fox, especially considering Colonial wasn’t a great fit for his game.

Muirfield Village should be a better fit and reward his skill set. Fox has the ability to bomb off the tee and is insanely precise with his irons.

If he plays well this week, Fox could wind up in contention on Sunday, which would be worth the sweat at this price.



