Golf Digest Expert Picks: Stephan Jaeger Among Best Bets To Win Sanderson Farms Championship 2023

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is set to tee off this weekend at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. While the field isn’t loaded with highly-ranked players, there is a lot of room for longer odds to win this weekend.

Golf Digest analysts like Pay Mayo, Andy Lack, and Rick Gehman have released their picks for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. Instead of targeting just the favorites, the Golf Digest experts have released top-tier picks, which include Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole, Adam Svennson, and more.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Sanderson Farms Championship picks.

Stephan Jaeger (+1800)

A few Golf Digest analysts are backing Stephan Jaeger this weekend at The Country Club of Jackson. According to Andy Lack of RickRunGood.com, Jaeger has the strongest course fit in the entire field.

While Jaeger may not be elite at any one skill, he’s one of the most well-rounded players in Jackson this weekend.

The German golfer ranks 13th in Shots Gained: Off-The-Tee, 20th in proximity from 200 yards plus, and third in Shots Gained: Around-the-Green on Bermuda grass. He’s also seventh in birdies-or-better gained and sixth in par-five scoring.

Despite coming off a T45 at the Fortinet Championship, Jaeger played well, gaining 2.2 strokes off-the-tee and 3.1 strokes on approach. However, his putter just didn’t show up. Look for Jaeger to bounce back this weekend at The Country Club of Jackson.

Eric Cole(+2000)

A front-runner for Rookie of the Year, Eric Cole has been on a hot streak. He’s made 11 straight cuts, including two events during FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Cole is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Fortinet Championship and is on the hunt for his first win. This season he’s played in 33 events and made a total of 23 cuts, including four top-10 finishes.

At the Fortinet Championship, he finished with +6.2 shots gained on approach, which was his best performance in 2023. If he stays sharp with his irons this weekend, he’ll likely end up on top of the leaderboard.

Adam Svensson (+4000)

At his best, Adam Svensson is one of the most talented approach players and his form is starting to come through in his last five events.

He’s gained strokes on approach in each start and gained two-plus strokes on approach in his last four appearances.

Svensson has been playing his best golf since last year when he won the RSM Classic.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
